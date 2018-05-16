Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From an inspiring show about dementia and an evening with poet Roger McGough to a lazy Sunday afternoon of jazz, there’s something to entertain everyone in the Huddersfield area this May. There’s even a free musical concert at Huddersfield Town Hall on offer.

Roger Mc Gough, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Saturday, May 19.

President of the Poetry Society and a man known for his witty verse, Roger McGough still has plenty to say in his many voices. This live show is entitled As Far As I Know and promises words of wisdom from the elder poet. Tickets are £17.50 for the 7.30pm performance. Visit squarechapel.co.uk for details.

Author Interview with TM Logan, Dewsbury Library: Thursday, May 24.

Writer T M Logan, author of the bestselling psychological thriller Lies, faces interviewer Catriona Morrison, Head of Psychology at the University of Bradford at 7pm. Lies has sold more than 250,000 copies and hit the top 10 Kindle charts. Tickets are free from ticketsource.co.uk

Preview Evening, Huddersfield Town Hall: Thursday, May 24.

Not much in life comes without a price tag, but this evening of excerpts from the Kirklees Concert Season for 2018/19 has free entry. Hear lives pieces by Opera North musicians and peruse the programme for the season of orchestral and organ music that lies ahead. The evening begins at 7.30pm.

One Woman Show by Emma Decent, Lindley Library: Friday, May 25.

For Dementia Awareness Week, Emma Decent presents a live show about her mother‘s dementia and the re-evaluation of their bond. She uses poetry, theatre and library books to create a journey through time, from early diagnosis until the end of days. The performance starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are free, but places should be booked though ticketsource.co.uk

Alzheimer’s Research UK Support Group concert, Huddersfield Town Hall: Saturday, May 26.

Support a worthwhile cause while enjoying music from top class entertainers such as the Black Dyke Band, award-winning massed male voice choirs and Huddersfield’s own professional soprano Sarah Ogden. Tickets are £12 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 223200.

Belshazzar’s Feast, Barnsley Civic: Friday, May 25.

This folk duo wows audiences with an eclectic mix of songs and wry humour. Paul Hutchinson (accordion) and Paul Sartin (oboe, violin and vocals) are famed for their inventive music interspersed with stand-up comedy. Expect folk tunes alongside TV and movie themes, pop and classical music. Concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £13 from barnsleycivic.co.uk

Revolting Women, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Saturday, May 26.

Huddersfield’s famous Mikron Theatre premieres its new show about suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst. Socialist Sylvia is the less well-known Pankhurst but had a fascinating life. With original songs and packed with satire, the show starts at 7.30pm on the main stage. Tickets are £10 to £14 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Huddersfield Jazz at Cafe Society: Sunday, May 27.

The Paul Edis Trio entertains from 2pm in this relaxed cafe setting. Enjoy a drink while soaking up the vibes. The North East ensemble is headed by pianist and composer Paul Edis, who is also known as a classical performer. Tickets are £10 (£5 for students) from huddersfield-jazz.co.uk

Arundhati Roy live screening, Huddersfield Library: Tuesday, June 5.

The annual W G Sabald Lecture on literary translation is given by the Booker Prize-winning author of The God of Small Things and will be live screened to libraries at 7pm. Tickets are free from ticketsource.co.uk