There’s no better time to perform Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream than in the run-up to midsummer’s day.

Which is exactly what membes of Honley Players will be doing from Wednesday, June 13, until Saturday, June 16, at the village’s Southgate Theatre.

The magical play, which follows the adventures of four young lovers and a group of amateur actors, is being directed by Linda Williams. Her adaptation includes live music and Morris dancers from Yorkshire side The Thieving Magpies and is being performed in the round.

With a large cast of 21, including youngsters from the theatre’s own youth drama group Shooting Stars, the show features Richard Skelton as Bottom, Drew Britton as Oberon, Helen Martland as Titania and Deb Newton as Puck.

Doors open every evening at 7pm. Tickets are £6 and £8 from 01484 225755 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk, Gallery Cafe in Honley, and tourist information centres.