Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s high octane drama and comedy as well as great musical entertainment in the region’s theatres this May and June – everything from West End favourite The Play That Goes Wrong to Thoroughly Modern Millie.

We’ve found six top shows that guarantee an evening out to remember.

The Girl on the Train. West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds: Saturday, May 12, until Saturday, June 9.

Based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins, this is a gripping thriller with an unexpected twist at the end. Don’t read the book before you go. The girl on the train of the title becomes an unexpected witness to something more sinister than she could ever have imagined. Tickets from £13.50. Visit wyp.org.uk or call 0113 2137700 for details.

Arrivals and Departures by Alan Ayckbourn. Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Wednesday, May 30, until Saturday, June 2.

The popular Dick & Lottie company takes audiences on another trip into Ayckbourn territory with the prolific playwright’s 77th play. This one features an attempt to nail an escaped terrorist through a sting operation that draws in two unsuspecting civilians. Expect chaos and comedy. Tickets are £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

The Complete Works of Shakespeare. Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Saturday, June 2.

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s 37 plays that promises to leave the audience helpless with laughter. From The National Production Company, this long-running show has a cast of three hard-working actors, who call upon the audience for help – so be prepared to join in. Tickets are £13.75 to £16.75 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Thoroughly Modern Millie. Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Tuesday to Saturday, June 5 to 9.

Starring Corrie’s Hayley Tamaddon, this Tony Award-winning show is based on the Julie Andrews’ film. It’s a musical comedy with spectacular dance routines, great songs and a Jazz Age story of a flapper in love. Tickets are £17.50 to £41 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Talking Heads. West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds: Thursday to Saturday, June 14 to 23.

Performances of six of Alan Bennett’s iconic monologues celebrate one of West Yorkshire’s most famous sons. Choose from A Chip in the Sugar, A Woman of No Importance and Soldiering On, or Bed Among the Lentils, A Cream Cracker under the Settee and A Lady of Letters – or both sets. Tickets are from £13.50. Visit wyp.org.uk or call 0113 2137700 for details.

The Play That Goes Wrong. Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Monday to Saturday, June 18 to 23.

This fabulously daft comedy has played the West End for four years and keeps making forays out into the provinces. It’s the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s version of a 1920s murder mystery, complete with failing props, knock-out action (quite literally) and lots of one-liners. Tickets are £17 to £34.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274432000.