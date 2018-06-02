Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Justin Moorhouse, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Thursday June 14.

The Comedy Cellar welcomes the comic, described by Jimmy Carr as “easily my favourite comedian”, to its regular monthly comedy session. He’s appearing with Yorkshire’s own Jack Gleadow, a newcomer to the comedy circuit. Tickets are £10 from thelbt.org.uk of 01484 430528.

Crooners, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Friday, June 15.

Comedy musical with swing musicians The Mini Big Band, ex-professional footballer Jim Whitley, and Sinatra tribute performer Roman Marek. Hear the music of Ol’ Blue Eyes. Sammy Davis Jnr, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Matt Monro. Tickets from victoriatheatre.co.uk

Pirates of Penzance, All Saints Church, Elland: Saturday, June 16.

The Overgate Hospice Choir performs music from the famous Gilbert & Sullivan opera, accompanied by pianist Alan Horsey with his wife Elisabeth narrating. Tickets are £12 from the hospice, wegottickets.com or on the door. The concert starts at 7pm.

Huddersfield Wind Band, Salendine Nook Baptist Church: Saturday, June 16.

The wind band joins forces with The National Flute Orchestra for an unusual concert that include’s original pieces composed by the orchestra’s director Tony Bridgewater. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Peppa Pig, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Wednesday and Thursday, June 20 and 21.

She’s the most popular pig in town and doing the rounds with her new live show Peppa Pig’s Adventure. Tickets, from £16.75 to £18.75, will be snapped up fast, so don’t delay. Visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158 for details.

Johnny Cash Roadshow, Huddersfield Town Hall: Thursday, June 21.

Singer/songwriter Clive John recreates the essence and sounds of the famous country gospel artiste in a show packed with emotive numbers. Tickets, starting at £20.50, are available from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk of 01484 225755.