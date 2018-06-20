Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trip to the pie shop or barber may never feel the same again after seeing a full-scale production of the musical Sweeney Todd on the stage of Huddersfield Town Hall.

The famed Stephen Sondheim musical about the demon barber of Fleet Street comes to the town courtesy of Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra in a lavish, costumed show featuring West End soloists and a large cast of professional and amateur singers and dancers. There will be two performances – on Saturday, June 30, at 7pm, and a matinee on Sunday, July 1, at 2.30pm.

While SPO is perhaps best known for its classical music concerts, it does occasionally venture into the world of opera and musical theatre, with past productions of everything from Carmen and La Boheme to the The Flying Dutchman. Sweeney Todd will be a season finale for the orchestra, which is pulling out all the stops to create a live spectacle to go down in town hall history.

As well as a 60-piece live orchestra, the production will have a tailor-made set and professional costuming. SPO has brought in a theatre and opera director, Roxana Haines, who is currently working in the South of France and making weekly forays to Huddersfield for rehearsals. Leading soloist Charlotte Kennedy’s credentials are such that she is appearing as Cosette in a West End production of Les Miserables. And she’s not alone. Several cast members have extensive West End experience, as well as appearances with English National Opera and Welsh National Opera.

The orchestra’s musical director Benjamin Ellin says the project is an ambitious collaboration. He explained: “It unites the orchestra, which will have a full string section, with set builders, dancers, costumiers, a chorus of 15 and nine principals. There’s also a team behind the scenes and sound system people. It’s a fully staged production with professional people from all over the country and amateurs from all over the area.”

Chris Woodhead, publicity officer for the orchestra, added: “This is a very expensive production to stage but we’ve got sponsors and an army of volunteers helping to build the set. Transforming the town hall into a theatre is a real challenge.”

Sweeney Todd, which tells the tale of a vengeful and blood-thirsty barber who goes into a business partnership with an ethically-challenged pie maker, has its origins in the ‘penny dreadfuls’ of the mid-Victorian era. It is, admits Benjamin, “pretty gruesome and dark”, but the musical, first performed on Broadway in 1979, has been a long-lived success. “It has a huge amount of depth and is very powerful,” added Benjamin, “and people know the story and the music.”

Tickets for the concerts are available (from £12.50 ro £20 for adults, with concessions,including £5 for students) from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.