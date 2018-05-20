Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Got a song and want to sing it? Why not sign up for this year’s Make Music Day UK event in Huddersfield’s Beaumont Park on midsummer’s eve?

Organisers are looking for wannabe entertainers who’d like to appear on the park’s feted bandstand during the afternoon and evening of Thursday, June 21.

Make Music Day UK is a DIY celebration of music, performed by musicians and singers of all abilities, that takes place across 120 countries and in more than 800 cities and towns. It’s described as the world’s largest, free music festival.

Individuals or bands of any musical style and from any age group are wanted for the event. If you’d like to take part then contact Abigail Steele at abigail@yourspacemusiclessons.com for more details. To find out more about Make Music Day UK then visit makemusicday.co.uk