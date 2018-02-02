Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome, dear reader, to this, the 500th article I’ve written for you here in The Examiner.

Kicking off with a simple fish pie in 2008, we’ve come a long way together, and I hope that some of you have tried and enjoyed some of my recipes, or at the very least found this waffly bit before the instructions mildly entertaining. I’ve really enjoyed myself, too, pushing myself to develop new dishes, re-visit some old classics and try recipes from all over the world.

On a couple of occasions I’ve even developed recipes in my dreams. Even in my sleep, you see, I’m hard at work. Here’s to many more Friday articles, and let’s crack on with a new recipe to me, and I would imagine, to you too.

You’ll know of my love of street food from all around the globe – it’s a growing phenomenon in the west, but in many cultures it’s been going for centuries. Your bustling markets and souks wouldn’t survive long without the sustenance provided by a phalanx of food carts and stalls, selling tasty, filling stuff to the busy traders and shoppers. And so, in search of new pleasures, we flit across the Mediterranean and land in Israel, to explore a vibrant local cuisine.

Unlike the often rather unpleasant politics of the region, cuisines here in the Holy Land have crossed boundaries so many times, taking influences from here, mixing this with that, and generally having a great time of it, regardless of ethnicity.

The sumptuous, regal cooking of Persia clashes with the heat and spice of North Africa, and this alongside the simplicity and freshness of Mediterranean coastal cooking, with its love of fresh bright-eyed fish, dusty herbs and luscious fruit. Jewish cuisine has many different styles, encompassing a vast gamut of ingredients, trends and recipes.

We’re probably most familiar, here in the UK, with traditional Ashkenazi food – this Germanic branch is where chicken noodle soup with matzo balls, chopped liver, and potato latkes come from – but there are other divisions whose food is a lot less stodgy, where herbs are flung about with glee and garlic is used with an enthusiasm bordering on recklessness. Sephardic Jews, originating in Spain and Portugal, have a cuisine much as you’d imagine – very colourful, filled with herbs and luscious tomatoes. And the Mizrahi Jews hail from all around the Middle East, and it’s from this branch of Judaism that the mighty Sabich hails.

It’s a magnificent hotchpotch of bright, vibrant ingredients, and I tell you, eaten on a miserable wet, windy day (as my test versions were) it is a fierce ray of sunshine burning the clouds away and invigorating the senses.

There’s the coolness of the cream cheese, the kick of garlic in the tahini sauce and the crunch of the fried aubergine.

The soft egg gets on famously with the sweet, spicy amba sauce, crammed with mango flavour, and the whole thing is topped with the freshness of tomato, a little zip from some raw onion, all enveloped in a soft, slightly charred flatbread. Honestly, it’s bliss. If I could, I’d have this for my lunch pretty much every day.

Don’t faint at the ingredients list, by the way. This dish is as easy as anything, and you can always cheat and buy ready-made flatbreads or naans.

For the flatbreads:

500g strong flour

1 tbsp dried yeast powder

1 tbsp unrefined golden caster sugar

2tsp fine sea salt

350ml water, lukewarm

2 tbsps olive oil

For the tomato salad:

4 ripe tomatoes

1 small mild onion

A little fresh mint

A small bunch of flatleaf parsley

Maldon salt and freshly-ground black pepper

A little olive oil

The juice of 1 lemon

For the aubergine:

2 aubergines

A little plain flour

Maldon salt

Sunflower oil, for frying

For the tahini sauce:

225g tahini paste

180ml water

4 cloves garlic, peeled

60ml fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Maldon salt

For the amba sauce:

1 large ripe mango

½ tablespoon sunflower oil

2 tsp mustard seeds

1 bird’s-eye chili, seeded and minced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

15g unrefined light muscovado sugar

Approximately 650ml water (or as needed)

A pinch each of ground cumin and ground fenugreek

A pinch of cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon sumac powder

1 teaspoon Maldon salt

Extras:

Cream cheese

6 medium-hard-boiled eggs

A jar of dill pickle slices

Method:

First, make the flatbreads; put the water, yeast, sugar and olive oil in a bowl and stir. Leave for 10 minutes to allow the yeast to become frothy.

Sift the flour and salt into a bowl, and stir in the yeast liquid, bringing the mixture together into a soft dough. Turn out onto a lightly-floured surface and knead briskly for 10 minutes. Pop into a large oiled bowl, and cover with oiled clingfilm. Leave in a warm place for about an hour, or until it has doubled in size. Tip out of the bowl and knock the dough back, then divide into 8 even-sized pieces. Roll each piece out into a neat disc about 5mm thick.

Leave the flatbreads for 10-15 minutes. Then, heat a thin frying pan and brush very lightly with oil. Fry each flatbread for 2-3 minutes each side, making sure they brown well and burn slightly in places, then remove from the pan and keep warm under a teatowel as you process all 8. They will reheat well wrapped in foil in a medium oven.

For the tahini sauce, whizz the ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth and creamy. Decant into a suitable container and chill until required. Now the amba sauce, peel the mango and dice the flesh into small pieces. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the mustard seeds and, when they start to pop, turn the heat to low and add the chili and garlic. Cook for another minute. Add the ground cumin, fenugreek, ground sumac, cayenne pepper and salt and cook for another minute to release the flavours. Add the mango pieces to the pan along with the lemon juice, the sugar and a good splash of water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mango is very soft, adding water if necessary. Check the seasoning and allow to cool for a few minutes. Whizz until smooth in a food processor or blender, and store in a suitable container for a couple of days in the fridge before using.

To make up the salad, chop the tomatoes and place in a sieve. Leave to drain for half an hour, then chop the onion finely and stir in the remaining ingredients. Test the seasoning and cover until required. Finally, cook the aubergines; cut the aubergine into thick discs, and toss them in plain flour, seasoned with a little salt. Heat an inch of oil in a frying pan, and , when hot, sizzle the aubergine slices in batches until crisp and golden. Keep the slices warm in the oven as you process the whole batch.

To make up your Sabich, split a flatbread (or fold one over) and spread with a little cream cheese, some tahini sauce and a squirt of amba sauce. Spoon in some tomato salad, and top with sliced boiled egg, a pickle or two, and some fried aubergine slices.