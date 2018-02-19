Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An exhibition of stunning images by amateur and professional photographers is on show at Huddersfield’s Tolson Museum .

The pictures, taken by members of the GAMMA Fotoforum, who are mainly based in the North and Yorkshire, range from creations relating to fine art, such as line and form, to conceptual work about the environment, time and memory. It is the group’s first exhibition in Kirklees. Chairman Chris Hodgson says: “Our aims are to push the boundaries of photography in areas that are normally outside realms of standard photographic club.”

GAMMA has around 30 members. Each year they hold a show of photographic art, with individual photographers choosing a theme.

The 2018 exhibition can be seen until May 8. The Tolson Museum, Wakefield Road, is open at weekends from noon until 4pm.

* This weekend around 40 amateur artists are showing their work in the annual popular Art in the Barn event at Oakwell Hall Country Park. Many of the artists are first-time exhibitors. They are showing a wide range of media and all works are for sale. Entry to the exhibition is free. View the art between 11am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.