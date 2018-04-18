Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An expert on the art of watercolour and a former bomb disposal expert are among the artists featured in a new exhibition of landscape paintings at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

Headlining the show is professional landscape painter Paul Talbot-Greaves from Calderdale, who has written guides to the watercolour genre, with a selection of his bold, colourful works. He is joined by Sam Mortimer from York, who served with the Army in both the Middle East and Afghanistan as a bomb disposal expert but is now an expressionist painter.

Other artists in the exhibition include Francesca Roberts, a painter of Yorkshire’s varied landscapes using oil and acrylics; John Sibson, a widely-exhibited watercolourist; and Sheryl Roberts, whose work is inspired by changing skies in imaginary lands.

The exhibition, which features both small scale works and large oil paintings, can be seen until June 2.