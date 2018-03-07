Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every child should experience live theatre and for West Yorkshire families this spring there’s plenty of choice of shows for all ages.

From tales aimed at toddlers to an Easter panto, we’ve found eight entertaining ideas for a family outing to an auditorium near you.

The shows are in date order.

There Was An Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly; Square Chapel Arts Centre, Sunday, March 11.

The Halifax venue celebrates the 45th anniversary of Pam Adams’ best-selling book and one of the oldest and best-loved nursery rhymes. There are singalong songs and colourful animal characters in this show for the very young, which starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are £8 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Disney on Ice: Leeds First Direct Arena, March 21 until 25.

The ice show World of Enchantment presented characters from Disney Pixar’s Cars, Toy Story 3, Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Frozen in a spectacular show with high-speed stunts, underwater adventure and an epic journey through the snowy kingdom of Arendelle. Suitable for all ages. There’s also a Fit to Dance pre-show. Ticket details from disneyonice.co.uk

Stan and Mabel and the Race for Space: Square Chapel Arts Centre, Saturday, March 24.

Polly Ives from Music in the Round and chamber music group Ensemble 360 present a narrated concert telling the story of a troupe of animals who escape from the School for Wild and Dangerous Animals in search of a new home. There’s original, live music to accompany the storytelling. Tickets are £8. The concert starts at 2pm. Details from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Awful Auntie: Bradford Alhambra, March 27 to 31.

Based on the David Walliams book of the same name, this show tells the tale of a girl who sets off to visit London with her parents but wakes up three months later to find out that she is now in the care of her Aunt Stella – and she can’t believe what she’s being told. By the Birmingham Stage Company, the show is suitable for ages five and over. Tickets are £18.50 to £20.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274432000.

Beauty and the Beast: Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Thursday, April 5.

Comedian Bobby Davro and CBBC’s Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer are the Beast and Beauty respectively in this spring-time panto romp for all the family. Tickets are £20 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158. There are shows at 2pm and 6pm.

Christopher’s Caterpillars: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Saturday, April 14.

Christopher Nibble, a cute hamster, and his best friend Posie have been growing food in their garden while caring for their six hairy pet caterpillars. When the caterpillars disappear they drop trowels and turn detective. What will they find? By Topsy Turvy Theatre, the show is for ages two to seven years and can be seen at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are £7 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.