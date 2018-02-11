Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

there’s a feast for art lovers in the region as Calderdale’s spectacular Dean Clough Galleries launches nine new exhibitions.

From floral photographs and oil paintings of West Yorkshire to a Picasso-inspired display of found-object sculptures, the Halifax-based venue can literally cater for all tastes, including those of a culinary nature as the galleries are surrounded by places to eat and drink.

The new exhibitions, opening on Saturday, February 17, feature the work of nationally-renowned artists as well as those with a local connection. Entry is free to all the galleries and they’re open every day from 10am until 5pm.

If you have yet to explore Dean Clough then prepare to be astonished. The building, which houses businesses as well as the galleries is half-a-mile long and was once the largest carpet mill in the world. It’s now a recognised centre for art, design and education and has a growing permanent contemporary art collection. Temporary exhibitions are changed up to five times a year.

The main Crossley Gallery is housing a photographic exhibition by Carolyn Mendelsohn, entitled Being Inbetween, and features a number of images that have won individual awards for portraiture. All the photographs are of girls aged between 10 and 12, who were invited to dress in their own choice of clothes and complete a questionnaire about their lives and aspirations. This is the largest version of the show yet to be seen.

In the Photography Gallery, Polli Kaminski is showing One Bouquet of Flowers, a series of images reflecting on how flowers can represent multiple facets of life; changing as they fade and die. This is the first UK exhibition for Polli, who lives in France.

Hebden Bridge artist Richard Wincer is perhaps best known for his figurative paintings and landscapes of the Calder Valley. However, in his latest exhibition in the Upstairs Gallery, Painting the Depths, he is showing large and ethereal abstracts.

Another West Yorkshire painter, Martin Hearne – a favourite at Dean Clough - is featured in the Mosaic Gallery with a collection of oil paintings of Bradford. The works show everyday scenes and have been inspired by the artist’s journey to and from work as a college lecturer.

For something completely different visit the Missing Link Gallery for Ian C Taylor...And Picasso, an exhibition of found objects transformed into works that allude to the work of the Spanish artist. And cartoon lovers shouldn’t miss Barry Cook’s Five Leaves of Elder, an exhibition of works relating to mythology, literature and American rock bands using ink, gouache, photography and found moorland materials (including elder leaves).

The exhibitions can be seen until May 24.

Dean Clough has it’s own car parks and a number of cafes and restaurants. Make a day of it and there’s Ed’s Urban Eats, serving Tex Mex food; Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti offering Italian and Spanish small dishes; Babar Khan, an Indian-style restaurant; the Loom Lounge for sarnies, salads, snacks and coffees; The Mill Ale and Pizza Bar; and Engine Room Cafe and Kitchen, a breakfast and lunch venue.

For details of what’s on and how to get there visit deanclough.com