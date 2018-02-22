Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a sizzling spring of comedy ahead in the Huddersfield area, with appearances by top comedians, including Ed Byrne, Shazia Mirza and Sarah Millican, as well as laugh-along shows by John Godber and Philip Meeks.

So if you want to dispel the winter gloom then book a ticket now for an evening of laughter and fun.

We’ve found 12 events that promise lashings of good humour and entertainment. They’re in date order.

An Evening with Tony Hancock, Saturday, March 1.

The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax is showing two of the late, great, comedian’s TV classics, The Blood Donor and The Bowmans. Local poets Keith Hutson and Bob Horne will then lead a discussion about Hancock’s genius and personality. The showing starts at 8pm. Tickets are £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Daliso Chaponda: What the African Said, Friday, March 2.

The Britain’s Got Talent finalist (and Amanda Holden’s ‘golden buzzer’ act) embarks on his debut stand-up tour. His show covers recent news, old news, fake news and stories that were almost news. A former journalist and newsreader, he’s lived in countries where the press is not allowed to criticise the government and in others where anyone can say anything they like. Tickets for the 8pm show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield are £15. Visit thelbt.org.uk or call 01484 430528 for details.

Mr Darcy Loses the Plot, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 6 and 7.

Celebrating the work of Jane Austen with an affectionately irreverent tribute to one of her most famous novels, the LipService theatre company brings this comedy to the Lawrence Batley Theatre in the run up to the Huddersfield Literature Festival. Tickets are £10 and £15. Curtain up at 7.30pm.

March Comedy Cellar, Thursday, March 8.

The Lawrence Batley Theatre’s regular monthly foray into comedy brings Carl Hutchinson and Katie Mulgrew to the theatre for an evening of stand-up. Show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £10.

Mrs Barbara Nice: Raffle, Friday, March 16.

The Edinburgh Fringe’s favourite housewife and Phoenix Nights comedian Janice Connolly appears as her BBC Radio 2 alter ego with a playful show and the chance to win a raffle. She’s at the Lawrence Batley Theatre from 8pm. Tickets are £13.

Ed Byrne: Spoiler Alert, Monday, March 19.

Observational stand-up from the comedian who was most recently seen on Dara & Ed’s Road to Mandalay and Mock the Week. He’s at Huddersfield Town Hall with his new show that highlights just how spoilt he and his generation were. But does that mean he’s spoiling his own kids? Find out at 8pm. Tickets are £24 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01484 225755.

April Comedy Cellar, Thursday, April 12.

Tanyalee Davis and Rahul Kohli present stand-up at the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s monthly comedy event in the Syngenta Cellar. Tickets are £10 and the show starts at 7.45pm.

Scary Bikers, Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14.

Yorkshire-born playwright John Godber’s new comedy is about a retired miner and former private school teacher who strike up a relationship after meeting at a bereavement group and decide to cycle on a tandem through Europe. It’s coming to the Lawrence Batley Theatre and will feature John and his wife Jane Thornton in the leading roles. Tickets are £10 to £18. Evening performances at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Murder, Margaret & Me, Tuesday to Saturday, April 17 to 21.

Huddersfield Thespians tackle the wickedly dark Philip Meeks comedy that features national treasures Agatha Christie and Dame Margaret Rutherford in an unlikely friendship. They were the creative force behind the Miss Marple movie franchise; movies that, as it turns out, were almost never made. Tickets are £12. Evening performances start at 7.15pm and there’s a matinee at 2pm on Saturday.

Menopause the Musical, Monday, April 30.

Starring Maureen Nolan and a cast of television actresses, this comedy musical show is set in a department store where four women make fun of their woeful lives experiencing ‘The Change’. Hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s - with innuendo-laden lyrics - are woven into the plot. If anyone can make the menopause funny these women can. At Bradford Alhambra, with performances at 7.30pm. Tickets are £29.50 to £31.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Shazia Mirza: With Love From St Tropez, Thursday, May 17.

The new stand-up show about truth and lies, nudity, the periodic table and what to wear on a French beach (nothing more than dental floss) comes to the Lawrence Batley Theatre for one night. Shazia’s last tour, The Kardashians Made Me Do It was a sell-out, so grab a ticket (£13) now for her latest. For details of the 8pm show visit thelbt.org.uk or call 01484 430528.

Sarah Millican: Control Enthusiast, Wednesday, May 23.

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, welcomes the North East comedian and her new show about being a control enthusiast rather than a control freak. She offers everything from tips on how to eat a biscuit and talk to shop assistants to making a casserole. Tickets are £29.25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158. Show starts at 8pm.