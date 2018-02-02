Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

the world-renowned Sacconi Quartet is to play at the next concert in Huddersfield Music Society’s Centenary season.

Formed in 2001, the ensemble has enjoyed a successful international career, performing regularly throughout Europe and at London’s major venues.

The quartet comes to St Paul’s Hall, University of Huddersfield, on Monday, February 12, with a programme that includes Debussy’s String Quartet in G Minor, Beethoven’s String Quartet in C sharp minor, and Suk’s Meditation on the Old Czech Hymn St Wenceslas.

Throughout its centenary season, which began in autumn 2017, the music society has attracted some of the biggest names in classical music. It’s guest in January was Michael Collins, widely considered one of the world’s best clarinet players, in a concert with the Brodsky Quartet that got a five-star rave review from Examiner reviewer Chris Robins.

The centenary season ends in April with a recital by the Prazak Quartet, a leading chamber quartet founded in 1972 and a favourite of the society’s members.

Tickets are £20 (£5 for students) from huddersfield-music-society.org.uk or on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm.