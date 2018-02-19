Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire-born opera star Lesley Garrett returns to her home county on Saturday, March 10, to lead an evening of massed voices hosted by Honley Male Voice Choir .

The concert, at Huddersfield Town Hall , will also feature Altringham Choral Society, Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Steven Roberts, and the award-winning Lindley Junior School Choir, conducted by their Musical Director Alison North, MBE.

Lesley was born in Thorne near Doncaster and graduated from the Royal College of Music. In 1979 she was awarded the Kathleen Ferrier Prize, which launched her career. She has performed with various companies, including Opera North, and has toured extensively, performing as far afield as the USA and Malaysia. While she made her name as a classical performer, she is equally at home with contemporary music and has collaborated with both Mick Hucknall and Bryan Ferry.

The programme for the concert includes solos by Lesley as well as Truly Scrumptious, from the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, with the Lindley children. She will also perform alongside the massed choirs. Numbers include Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus and The Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves from the opera Nabucco by Verdi, as well as Some Enchanted Evening and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Tickets from £15 to £35. Concert starts at 7.15pm.

Visit kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01484 225755 for details.