the booming voice of Brian Blessed will bless Brighouse - as he’s just been announced as the headline act for the Brighouse Arts Festival 2018.

The actor, writer and presenter will host ‘An Evening with Brian Blessed’ at St Martin’s Church on Saturday October 13.

Festival director Matthew Harrison-Lord said: “It’s amazing that we have booked literally the biggest voice in showbiz to come to Brighouse.

“Not only that, but we’ve managed to get an exclusive event for the whole of Calderdale as it’s the first time Brian has ever held such an event in the region. Ticket sales are already amazing so don’t delay to book.”

Brian said: “I’m thrilled to be coming to Brighouse in October to be involved in the Brighouse Arts Festival.

“It is a wonderful part of the country that is very dear to my heart and I am looking forward to meeting my friends and fans in Calderdale.”

Brian Blessed, made an OBE by the Queen, will no doubt talk about his many hit movies and TV shows such as Flash Gordon, Black Adder and Z-Cars. He is also famous for his mountaineering, having attempted to climb Mount Everest three times, in addition to his charity work.

Although Brian Blessed is the headline act for the Brighouse Arts Festival in October, the organisers promise other well-known artists who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Steven Lord, chair of the organising charity, said: “We’re a group of volunteers that run the festival and it’s brilliant that we have managed to get such a high profile name to come to Brighouse.

“We shall continue to reach new levels with the Arts Festival this year. More volunteers and sponsors are needed, so please ring 01484 722462 if you can help.”

The Brighouse Arts Festival runs from October 6th to 14th and tickets are on sale now, online or at the Harrison Lord Gallery and Ryecorn Wholefoods. Visit www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk for more information.