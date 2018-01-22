Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra has been on a highly successful New Year tour of China.

The audiences absolutely loved the orchestra which took in Shanghai and a nine concert tour.

Orchestra secretary Chris Woodhead said: “On the face of it we had a pretty punishing schedule. On arriving in Shanghai we had the first day off but then it was a concert every day for the next nine days and all in different cities, which meant moving hotel each night. We had early starts and late finishes.

“We travelled by plane, by coach and on China’s superb network of fast trains (the speed is shown in each carriage and 311km per hour was the fastest speed we saw), covering almost 5000km inside China by the time we returned to Shanghai for the journey home.”

The tour had a real international flavour as the SPO were joined in China by soloists Artem Kotov (violin) from Moscow and Terrence Den Dulk (baritone) from Melbourne. Both musicians have worked with the SPO before, and both have performed in Huddersfield Town Hall.

Chris added: “It was all very tiring but thrilling, particularly the concerts. We played to large audiences - 1,000-plus most nights - and they were all so enthusiastic. Lots of children in the audience and all joining in and getting into the spirit of the music. The highlight of the venues was their first concert in the stunning purpose build Shanghai Symphony Hall, home of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

“I still can’t believe that I was part of an orchestra from a little village in the Pennines which performed in one of the world’s most iconic concert halls – an unforgettable experience to be forever treasured. “

SPO conductor Benjamin Ellin who flew out from his London base to join his orchestra added: “Nine concerts in nine days in nine cities is a huge challenge for any orchestra. It’s a testament to the spirit of the SPO that they achieved such a strong consistency through such a bold schedule.

“When I first came to the village of Slaithwaite, I never guessed that I would be leading them on a tour of China just a few years later. The journey we have taken to be able to accept such offers is great and I look forward to our new chapter now after such an incredible achievement.”