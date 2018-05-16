Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Typhoon will replace the Lancaster bomber in a flypast tribute to the Dambusters.

Wind speed has put paid to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight that is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the Peak District today.

The Typhoon is expected to stick to the times the Lancaster was due to flypast, so visitors to the Upper Derwent Valley, Peak District National Park - Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs - will see it around 12.05pm.

The RAF say: “Knowing many people had made plans to watch the planned Lancaster flight to mark the 75th anniversary of 617 Squadron’s rain on German dams, when it was confirmed the wind conditions were well beyond the limits the Lancaster is placed under, the Royal Air Force has arranged for a 29 Sqn Typhoon from RAF Coningsby to fly as much of the route as possible.”

Thousands of spectators expected at memorial flypast in the Peak District

“We are so sorry to disappoint those who wishes to see our Lancaster fly as those original 617 Squadron aircraft did, but hope you will enjoy the might and the speed of world class, multi-role Typhoon.”

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster that was due to fly over the Peak District is one of only two in the world and is over 70-years-old.

Strict conditions to preserve the plane mean weather conditions can affect when it takes to the skies.