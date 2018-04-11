Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Doctor Who actor scheduled to visit Huddersfield’s Comic Con festival has had to cancel his visit.

Sylvester McCoy was due to visit the town next month alongside previous co-star Sophie Aldred for the annual sci fi event at Kirklees College.

McCoy, who played the seventh doctor, has had to cancel the visit due to a change in filming plans which clash with the festival on Saturday, May 12.

A spokesperson for the festival said “It’s a big blow and I know a lot of people will be disappointed”, adding that work was underway to find another guest to replace him.

But fans hoping to meet the stars will be pleased to hear several other guests are still scheduled to attend. These include Star Wars actor Spencer Wilding, who played Darth Vader in Rogue One, as well as Frankenstein’s monster in the 2015 blockbuster with Daniel Radcliffe. Wilding was also one of the first White Walkers in Game of Thrones.

Panto legend Christopher Biggings, who was in the Rocky Horror Picture Show, is also set to visit, as well as Pam Rose who featured in the Cantina Bar in Star Wars.