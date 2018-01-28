Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ABBA Tribute, Cleckheaton Town Hall, Saturday, February 3.

Fans of the Swedish supergroup can singalong to Thank You for the Music, a new show that combines the quartet’s unmistakable harmonies with dazzling costumes. Hits too many to mention will have the audience on its feet. Only a few remaining tickets, at £22.50, from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Sunset Boulevard, Bradford Alhambra, from Monday, February 5.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber touring musical, based on the Billy Wilder’s legendary film, has a six-night run in West Yorkshire. Tickets are from £19 to £49 from bradford-theatres.co.uk, 01274 432000.

Puss in Boots, St Mary’s Church, Mirfield, from Wednesday, February 7.

It’s not too late to enjoy a panto. Oh no it’s not! Continuing a 60-year tradition of pantos at St Mary’s the Mirfield Team Parish is recreating the age-old tale until Saturday, February 10. Performances are in the community centre. Tickets from £4 to £6 from 07973 745510 or 07986 737999. There are not seats left for Friday.

Comedy Cellar, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Thursday, February 8.

The Huddersfield theatre hosts its monthly comedy night with comedians Elliot Steel, Karen Bayley, Tony Wright and Jane Harris. Compere Anthony J Brown introduces the line-up, which offers comedy fans the chance to see up-and-coming acts. The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £7 and £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Spot On Musical Theatre, Moldgreen United Reformed Church, Friday, February 9.

The company presents an evening of songs and sketches by the late, great, Victoria Wood, alongside a ‘concert’ by musical virtuoso Simeon Wood, who plays more than 20 instruments - from flute to didgeridoo. This entertaining evening starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 to £8 from spotonmt@gmail.com or 01484 604471.

Magical Mystery Tour, Barnsley Civic, Friday, February 9.

The Upbeat Beatles recreate the Fab Four’s songs from the Cavern days through Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road to the famous rooftop of the Apple building. There are two hours of music in this tribute concert, which begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £17 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Still Alice, West Yorkshire Playhouse, from Friday, February 9.

Stage and screen star Sharon Small plays Alice in the new adaptation of Lisa Genova’s best-selling novel Still Alice at the Playhouse’s Courtyard Theatre. The production explores the effect of early-onset dementia, as university professor Alice confronts her diagnosis. The show opens the theatre’s pioneering Every Third Minute festival, which aims to show that it is possible to live well with dementia.

Still Alice can be seen until March 3. Tickets are £13.50 to £31 from wyp.org.uk, 0113 213 7700.

Scottish dancing for Valentines, Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse, Saturday, February 10.

Brighouse Scottish Dancing Club invites dancers old and new to join in at a Valentine Night (starting 7.30pm). There will be walk-though dances for the inexperienced. Tickets are £6, including supper, from 01484 685072 or 01422 366556. The club meets every Thursday and welcomes new members.

Perspectives on Pattern, Bankfield Museum, Halifax, from Saturday, February 10.

The museum is nationally recognised for its textile and costume collection and is to host a special exhibition to mark the opening of a new gallery. The Link will show a collection of fabric samples, most of which were manufactured in West Yorkshire and are being displayed for the first time. Alongside the historic samples will be art textiles created by members of the Textile Art Group, which meets monthly at the museum. On selected dates members of TAG will be giving demonstrations in the gallery. visitcalderdale.com has further details.

Gordon Stewart on the organ, Huddersfield Town Hall, Monday, February 12.

Continuing his series of Monday organ recitals, the borough organist is joined by Tom Osborne, co-principal trumpet in the Halle Orchestra, for a feast of Buxtehude, Telemann, Widor and other favourites. The concert starts at 1pm, tickets are £5 on the door.

Fisherman’s Friends, Holmfirth Picturedrome, Thursday, February 15.

Eight good men brew up a heady mix of hearty song, salty banter and tall tales from the high seas in a folk gig that celebrates a love of Cornwall’s Atlantic coast. The Fisherman’s Friends, who featured in an ITV documentary, have released three best-selling albums and made a real name for themselves as a choral collective. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £20 from picturedrome.net

Suggs, Leeds Town Hall, Thursday, February 15.

Formerly lead singer of the hugely-famous ska band Madness, Suggs now has a solo career. He’s back in Yorkshire with a new show and promises to perform songs from his extensive back catalogue. He also talks about his journey from the tough streets of London to fame and fortune. Tickets are £30.21 from leedstownhall.co.uk or 0113 376 0318.