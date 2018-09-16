Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dare you ride the ghost train?

Kirklees Light Railway will be transformed into a haunted locomotive for the weekend before Halloween - with plenty of things that go bump in the night.

As darkness falls passengers will board at Clayton West and set off towards Shelley on the creaky old steam train.

Staff are playing their cards close to their chests when it comes to what happens next but rumour has it "something happens in the woods", on the way to Shelley, that is sure to give everyone a fright.

Erin Towey, Marketing Officer at the railway, said: “The Halloween Ghost Trains are one of the most fun events we hold at the railway.

"The KLR’s staff and volunteers are particularly looking forward to scaring all our visitors out of their wits this year!”

The Ghost Trains are not suitable for children younger than three.

Throughout all of Autumn half term (Saturday October 27 to Sunday November 4) Kirklees Light Railway will be putting on free craft activities on their daytime routes, dubbed Half Term Horrors.

Fear not though, this isn't too scary and is open to children of all ages.

Fancy dress is encouraged on all the railway's Halloween services and kids in fancy dress Half Term Horrors

Ticket information

The Halloween Ghost Trains run on the evenings of Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 of October between 5.15pm and 7.15pm.

An adult fare costs £9.50 and a child (aged 3-16) costs £7.50. Booking is mandatory.

The Half Term Horrors days are free with a standard KLR ticket.

Tickets can be bought from the website or from the ticket office at Park Mill Way, Clayton West, Huddersfield HD8 9XJ