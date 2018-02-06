Just one walk in West Yorkshire has made it into a top 100 list of the best walks in Britain.
Britain's Favourite Walks, presented by Julia Bradbury and Ore Oduba, aired on ITV last week highlighting the best walks across the UK.
And while Yorkshire was well represented with 11 walks, just one of those was in West Yorkshire.
That was the Bronte Way which begins at Oakwell Hall, Birstall, and goes through Thornton (the Bronte birthplace), near Bradford, and Haworth (where the Brontes lived), past Top Withens (the inspiration for Wuthering Heights) and into Lancashire.
Alas there were no shout outs for anywhere else in West Yorkshire.
But the North and East of God's Own County were well represented with the Malham and Gordale circular walk occupying third place. Helvellyn, Lake District, and Snowdon, North Wales, took first and second place respectively.
If you missed Britain's Favourite Walks you can watch it on the ITV Hub .
Here's the full list:
100. Ramsgate to Margate, Kent
99. Oxford City Walk, Oxford
98. Richmond Park, London
97. Cave Hill Country Park and Belfast Castle, Belfast
96. Nine Ladies, Derbyshire
95. Sperrin Mountains and Beaghmore Stone Circles, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland
94. Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies, Scotland
93. Durham Coastal Path, Durham
92. Gloucester and Sharpness Canal
91. Worcester and Birmingham Canal Walk
90. Regent’s Canal, London
89. Rye and Camber Sands, East Sussex
88. The Falls of Clyde, Scotland
87. Stonehenge, Wiltshire
86. Witches Trail, Lancashire
85. Bradgate Park, Leicestershire
84. Cambridge Colleges and the Backs, Cambridge
83. Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol
82. Another Place by Antony Gormley, Liverpool
81. Liverpool Canal
80. White Cliffs of Dover
79. Cannock Chase
78. The Stiperstones to the Devil’s Chair, Shropshire
77. Flatford and Constable Country walking trail, Suffolk
76. Devils Punchbowl, Surrey
75. Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire
74. St Mary’s, Scilly
73. Broadway Tower, Worcestershire
72. Leith Hill, Surrey
71. Peddlars Way and Norfolk Coast Path
70. Sandstone Trail, Cheshire
69. Bronte Way, Yorkshire
68. Blakeney Point, Norfolk
67. Forest of Bowland, Lancashire
66. Slieve Donard, Mourne Mountains
65. Silver Sands of Morar
64. Great Glen Way, Scotland
63. Thames Path, London
62. Fife Coastal Path, Scotland
61. Grassington, North Yorkshire
60. Llangollen Canal, Wales
59. Kielder Water, Northumberland
58. Brockenhurst, Hampshire
57. Bowerman’s Nose, Devon
56. The North Antrim Cliff Path, Northern Ireland
55. Alnmouth Beach and Warkworth
54. Yorkshire Coast to Coast, Richmond to Reeth
53. The Roaches, Peak District
52. Bath
51. St Cuthbert’s Way, Scotland
50. Bempton Cliffs, East Riding of Yorkshire
49. Brimham Rocks, North Yorkshire
48. The Cheviot, Pennine Way
47. Mawgan Porth to Herlyn
46. The Ridgeway
45. Derry City Walls walk, Derry
44. Cardling Mill Valley and the Long Mynd
43. Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh
42. Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
41. Offa’s Dyke, the border between England and Wales
40. Four Falls Walk, Brecon Beacons
39. Grosmont, North Yorkshire
38. Pitlochry to Blair Athol
37. The Malverns
36. Ingleton Falls, North Yorkshire
35. Stanage Edge, Peak District
34. High Force, County Durham
33. The Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye
32. Anglesey Coastal Walks
31. Beddgelert, Snowdonia
30. High Cup Nick, Appleby-in-Westmorland
29. The Needles, Isle of Wight
28. Rhossili, Swansea
27. Coffin Route, Ambleside
26. Dovedale to Milldale
25. Ingleborough, Yorkshire Dales
24. St Ives to Zennor
23. Roseberry Topping, North Yorkshire
22. Stac Pollaidh, Scotland
21. Kinder Scout, Peak District
20. Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall
19. Old Harry Rocks, Dorset
18. Hadrian’s Wall, Borders
17. Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay, Yorkshire
16. Solva, Pembrokeshire, Wales
15. Ben Nevis, Scotland
14. West Highland Way, Scotland
13. South Downs Way, South-East
12. Linn of Dee to Ben Macdui, Scotland
11. Pen Y Fan, Wales
10. Mam Tor, Peak District
9. Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle, North-East
8. Old man of Coniston, Lake District
7. Buttermere circular walk, Lake District
6. Tryfan, Wales
5. Scafell Pike, Lake District
4. Cat Bells, Lake District
3. Malham and Gordale circular walk, Yorkshire
2. Snowdon, Wales
1. Helvellyn, Lake District