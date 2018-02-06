Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just one walk in West Yorkshire has made it into a top 100 list of the best walks in Britain.

Britain's Favourite Walks, presented by Julia Bradbury and Ore Oduba, aired on ITV last week highlighting the best walks across the UK.

And while Yorkshire was well represented with 11 walks, just one of those was in West Yorkshire.

That was the Bronte Way which begins at Oakwell Hall, Birstall, and goes through Thornton (the Bronte birthplace), near Bradford, and Haworth (where the Brontes lived), past Top Withens (the inspiration for Wuthering Heights) and into Lancashire.

(Image: Tim Green/Flickr)

Alas there were no shout outs for anywhere else in West Yorkshire.

But the North and East of God's Own County were well represented with the Malham and Gordale circular walk occupying third place. Helvellyn, Lake District, and Snowdon, North Wales, took first and second place respectively.

If you missed Britain's Favourite Walks you can watch it on the ITV Hub .

Here's the full list:

100. Ramsgate to Margate, Kent

99. Oxford City Walk, Oxford

98. Richmond Park, London

97. Cave Hill Country Park and Belfast Castle, Belfast

96. Nine Ladies, Derbyshire

95. Sperrin Mountains and Beaghmore Stone Circles, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland

94. Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies, Scotland

93. Durham Coastal Path, Durham

92. Gloucester and Sharpness Canal

91. Worcester and Birmingham Canal Walk

90. Regent’s Canal, London

89. Rye and Camber Sands, East Sussex

88. The Falls of Clyde, Scotland

87. Stonehenge, Wiltshire

86. Witches Trail, Lancashire

85. Bradgate Park, Leicestershire

84. Cambridge Colleges and the Backs, Cambridge

83. Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol

82. Another Place by Antony Gormley, Liverpool

81. Liverpool Canal

80. White Cliffs of Dover

79. Cannock Chase

78. The Stiperstones to the Devil’s Chair, Shropshire

77. Flatford and Constable Country walking trail, Suffolk

76. Devils Punchbowl, Surrey

75. Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire

74. St Mary’s, Scilly

73. Broadway Tower, Worcestershire

72. Leith Hill, Surrey

71. Peddlars Way and Norfolk Coast Path

70. Sandstone Trail, Cheshire

69. Bronte Way, Yorkshire

(Image: unknown)

68. Blakeney Point, Norfolk

67. Forest of Bowland, Lancashire

66. Slieve Donard, Mourne Mountains

65. Silver Sands of Morar

64. Great Glen Way, Scotland

63. Thames Path, London

62. Fife Coastal Path, Scotland

61. Grassington, North Yorkshire

(Image: Flickr/Charlotte L)

60. Llangollen Canal, Wales

59. Kielder Water, Northumberland

58. Brockenhurst, Hampshire

57. Bowerman’s Nose, Devon

56. The North Antrim Cliff Path, Northern Ireland

55. Alnmouth Beach and Warkworth

54. Yorkshire Coast to Coast, Richmond to Reeth

(Image: www.yorkshire.com)

53. The Roaches, Peak District

52. Bath

51. St Cuthbert’s Way, Scotland

50. Bempton Cliffs, East Riding of Yorkshire

(Image: Tim Parkinson/Flickr)

49. Brimham Rocks, North Yorkshire

(Image: Dave Locke/Flickr)

48. The Cheviot, Pennine Way

47. Mawgan Porth to Herlyn

46. The Ridgeway

45. Derry City Walls walk, Derry

44. Cardling Mill Valley and the Long Mynd

43. Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh

42. Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

41. Offa’s Dyke, the border between England and Wales

40. Four Falls Walk, Brecon Beacons

39. Grosmont, North Yorkshire

(Image: James West/Flickr)

38. Pitlochry to Blair Athol

37. The Malverns

36. Ingleton Falls, North Yorkshire

(Image: Chris/Flickr)

35. Stanage Edge, Peak District

34. High Force, County Durham

33. The Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye

32. Anglesey Coastal Walks

31. Beddgelert, Snowdonia

30. High Cup Nick, Appleby-in-Westmorland

29. The Needles, Isle of Wight

28. Rhossili, Swansea

27. Coffin Route, Ambleside

26. Dovedale to Milldale

25. Ingleborough, Yorkshire Dales

(Image: Philip Male/Flickr)

24. St Ives to Zennor

23. Roseberry Topping, North Yorkshire

(Image: HJSP82/Flickr)

22. Stac Pollaidh, Scotland

21. Kinder Scout, Peak District

20. Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall

19. Old Harry Rocks, Dorset

18. Hadrian’s Wall, Borders

17. Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay, Yorkshire

16. Solva, Pembrokeshire, Wales

15. Ben Nevis, Scotland

14. West Highland Way, Scotland

13. South Downs Way, South-East

12. Linn of Dee to Ben Macdui, Scotland

11. Pen Y Fan, Wales

10. Mam Tor, Peak District

9. Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle, North-East

8. Old man of Coniston, Lake District

7. Buttermere circular walk, Lake District

6. Tryfan, Wales

5. Scafell Pike, Lake District

4. Cat Bells, Lake District

3. Malham and Gordale circular walk, Yorkshire

(Image: Flickr/Colin Paterson)

2. Snowdon, Wales

1. Helvellyn, Lake District