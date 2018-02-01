Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of CBeebies best loved characters Bing will be appearing in a live show which tours the UK in November.

You can catch the carrot-loving black rabbit plus his friends Flop, Sula, Pando, Coco and others at Halifax Victoria Theatre, on November 10 and 11.

Bing Live will see Bing and his friends learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing up and singing songs.

Not everything goes to plan, despite help from 'adults' Flop and Amma, but a happy ending is guaranteed.

The show is produced by Minor Entertainment, which produced the sell-out In The Night Garden Live, and is directed by Will Tuckett, whose production of Wind in the Willows won Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2014.

Bing, which is shown on BBC CBeebies in the UK, has been a huge hit among preschool aged children.

And its depiction of the fun but messy - and occasionally disappointing - world youngsters inhabit has made it popular among parents and critics. The show picked up an Emmy in 2016 plus a Writers' Guild award and a BAFTA nomination.

Tickets for the show will be available from the Bing Live website.

If you can't wait until November the Bing Live show will be on stage at Bradford Alhambra on July 10 and 11. Tickets are already on sale.

Minor Entertainment creative director, Andrew Collier, told Broadway World : "We're thrilled to be bringing Bing to the stage - we know families throughout the UK love Bing as much as we do, and we can't wait to see children's faces light up when they meet him at the theatre for the first time."