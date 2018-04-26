Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

yorkshire’s food and craft producers will be showcasing their wares at the first Brighouse Artisan Market of the year on Sunday, April 29.

Organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative, the event is designed to promote the town as a venue for shoppers and will feature around 40 stalls selling everything from cheese and Yorkshire wine to hand-crafted jewellery and knitwear.

The spring market began back in 2011 as a two-day event but, after substantial increases in costs, it has been decided to stage it on a single day.

Stalls will be open for business from 10am until 4pm.

Most stall holders have been drawn from a 30-mile radius of Brighouse, making it a truly local event. However, that doesn’t mean the market won’t have an international flavour. Hungry visitors will be able to choose from a range of cuisines, including Polish and Mongolian, at a number of hot and cold food stands.

Anne Colley, Chair of the BBI, says the new-look market is the smallest of the town’s business events but always popular. It coincides with the annual St George’s Day parade, which will take place in the town from 3.15pm.

“We want to see people visiting the town for the market and then coming back,” said Anne. “We have a lot of independent shops in Brighouse and a nice, level shopping area that’s easy to walk around. The town also has a lot of car parking.”

Convenient parking for the market, which takes place in Commercial Street, Market Street, West Park Street, Park Street, King Street and Bradford Road, will be available in Bethel Street and outside the Central Methodist Church on Commercial Street.

The BBI also hosts a 1940s weekend in the early summer and a Christmas market in November. These will continue as two-day events.