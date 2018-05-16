Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unicorns are big news at the moment - so what could be better than a whole festival dedicated to the magical creatures!

Cannon Hall farm is hosting a week-long festival where children are invited to help Sparkle the Unicorn find her magic by completing a series of challenges to help restore it alongside the Wood Wizard, Fairy Unicorn and Sparkle Hosts.

The farm has had a colourful unicorn costume custom made for their premium unicorn event - and there will even be some ‘real life’ unicorns - three miniature horses all dressed up!

(Image: Cannon Hall Farm)

Organisers say the festival, the very first of its kind at the farm, has been deliberately designed to keep kids enchanted and amazed.

Owner Robert Nicholson said: “We’re always trying to improve things for our visitors, and offer them a really fun day out.

(Image: Cannon Hall Farm)

"Our events have become more and more adventurous over the years. I can honestly saw we’ve never looked after unicorns before so it will surely be a challenge for our farmers.

"It’s the biggest event we’ve ever delivered ourselves and we’ve had lots of fun planning it, considering what the children will like to see.

"We really hope that people come along and support the event."

The festival opens on May 26 and runs until June 3. The farm will be open from 9am to 6.30pm during the festival and customers can stay all day.

Tickets can be bought online for £9.95 per person, which includes the festival and admission to the farm. Tickets bought at the gate are £14.95. Under twos are free.