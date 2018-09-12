Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Light Railway is turning into the Polar Express this December as families and children are invited to catch a ride to Santa's grotto.

Climb aboard a steam heated carriage at Clayton West Station and travel all the way to the North Pole ( Shelley Station) to meet Santa and his elves.

The big man himself will be waiting with sacks full of presents for children of all ages.

Don't worry if you have to wait a little to see him either. Adults can enjoy a mince pie and a festive tipple while kids tuck in to biscuits and juice in a heated marquee.

The Shelley Station Tea Room and Barbecue will also be open to sell locally sourced, hot refreshments.

Children can write their letters to Santa, complete activity and colouring sheets and - if they want to brave the cold - have a go on the outdoor adventure playground.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and children aged three or over. Prices decrease slightly depending on age and whether the child receives a gift. Children younger than 12 months with no gift are free.

Twilight Santa Specials

On every Friday evening of December in the lead up to Christmas - in addition to Saturday 22, Sunday 23 and Christmas Eve day times - Kirklees Light Railway will be putting on its Twilight Santa Special evenings.

Jump on a floodlit, steam heated train at Clayton West between 4pm and 7pm (10am to 5.40pm for day time sessions) and trundle along through the South Pennine foothills as the sun sets and the surroundings start to twinkle with Christmas lights.

Tickets cost £16 for adults and children aged three or over. Prices decrease slightly depending on age and whether the child receives a gift. Children younger than 12 months with no gift are free.

Please note: The Sunday 23 and Christmas Eve twilight Santa Specials are now sold out.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for all the Santa Special can be bought online here , over the phone by calling 01484 865727, or at the Clayton West ticket office on Park Mill Way, Clayton West, HD8 9XJ.