An episode of CBeebies, filmed recently in Huddersfield, will be one of the highlights of Easter weekend children’s television .

CBeebies The Tempest, a special pre-school adaptation of The Bard’s famous play, is being shown on Good Friday at 9.20am and 4pm. It stars Steven Kynman as William Shakespeare, with backstage help from Swashbuckle’s Captain Captain, Jennie Dale.

The show was recorded at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in late February before an audience of local schoolchildren and features young performers from Slaithwaite-based theatre company Shabang!

The Tempest follows CBeebies’ production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and uses the original Shakespearean text alongside magic and music. Set on an island not far from Italy, the play tells the story of Prospero, one time Duke of Milan, who lives with his daughter Miranda, their monster servant Caliban and a mostly-invisible sprite called Ariel. Caliban is played by Andy Day; Patrick Robinson is Prospero and Justin Fletcher is the comical king’s jester Tinculo.