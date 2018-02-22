Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC rolls into Huddersfield on Friday (Feb 23) to film an early-years version of Shakespeare’s The Tempest at the Lawrence Batley Theatre for CBeebies.

Joining the professional cast, which includes Casualty actor Patrick Robinson in the leading role of Prospero, are children from Slaithwaite-based arts organisation Shabang!

Invited audiences of youngsters from local infants schools will get their first taste of The Bard in two performances of the specially-adapted 50-minute version of the play. Using original Shakespearean language, the aim is to stay true to the story while making the play accessible to children aged four to six. The live performance will be broadcast on CBeebies next month.

The Tempest, one of the most popular Shakespeare plays, tells the tale of Prospero, a banished duke, and his daughter Miranda. While banished Prospero has been studying magic, preparing himself to cause trouble for his enemies, his wicked brother Antonio and King Alonso.

A BBC spokesperson said LBT was chosen because the production, supported by the Royal Shakespeare Company, is being performed with a special stage which takes the play out into the audience.