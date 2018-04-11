Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A live tour of children’s favourite Paw Patrol is coming to West Yorkshire this summer.

Marshall, Ryder, Chase and Co will be going on tour as part of Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.

It will be on at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Wednesday August 29, plus the Manchester Arena on Saturday August 11 and Sunday August 12.

Based on the hot TV series, show on Channel 5, Paw Patrol features a pack of heroic puppies and Ryder, the master of the pups, who battle to save the day and resolve the emergency they face.

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure tells the story of Mayor Goodway, who is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

However, when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue!

The show features all your favourite pups – Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma plus new pup Tracker.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster and other leading ticket agencies.

Prices start from around £17 plus booking fee.

All children above 12 months require a ticket. Younger babies are free on the knee.