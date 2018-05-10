Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrate the 250th birthday of circus with a night out in the big top when The Netherlands National Circus rolls into Holmfirth.

With an international cast of more than 30 performers, the circus promises everything from underwater dancing and daredevil aerial antics to a show packed with suspense and thrills.

The big top will be at Holmfirth’s Auction Market Field from Sunday, May 20, until Wednesday, May 23, with both matinee and evening shows.

Among the acts is Duo Extreme, recently awarded first prize in a German festival of circus artistes. The duo’s act includes suspension over a water-filled tank, into which the performers dip and then rise up to perform aerial acrobatics.

This year is the 250th since the founding of modern circus. Back in 1768 Philip Astley, a cavalry officer from Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffordshire, set up an amphitheatre in London for horse-riding tricks, acrobats, tightrope walkers and jugglers. It was the birth of the circus in Britain.

Tickets for the show in Holmfirth are between £8 and £24 from 0844 4155228 or thenetherlandscircus.com