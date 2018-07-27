Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Examiner is in search for the cutest and most adorable kids in Huddersfield in our Cute Kids 2018 competition. We will be awarding 4 lucky winners; one from each category will each receive a cheque for £300 and the overall winner will receive a further £300!

Below are some FAQs and answers to help you take part in this year's competition.

How do I enter Cute Kids?

Registration will open on Monday 30 July 2018 at examiner.co.uk/cutekids. Simply complete the online form with yours and your child’s details, and upload a photo of your child.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday 19 August 2018. If you have any issues accessing the online form, please email promotions@reachplc.com for assistance.

How old does my child have to be to enter?

There are four age categories in which you can enter your little ones:

0-9 months

10-18 months

19-35 months

3-5 years

Your child’s age is decided as the age he/she is on the first day of the competition, which is 30 July 2018.

Please note that entries must be made by the child’s parent or a guardian who has parental responsibility of the child.

Can I enter any photo?

Please ensure that the photo of your child is appropriate to be printed in the paper. Your child should be suitably clothed and facing the camera.

Please also check that your photo is:

In portrait orientation

Clear and in focus

Well lit and in colour

Without any special filters, effects or text

Supplied in a .png or .jpeg file format

If you would like to enter two children, for example twins, please use a separate entry form for each child. Each child's photo should also be supplied separately, with them being the only person in the photo.

When will my child's photo be in the paper?

All entrants’ photos and names will be printed in the Examiner on Thursday 6 September 2018.

The top 40 finalists will appear again in the paper on Thursday 25 October 2018.

How do I vote for my Cute Kid?

When the entrants are printed in the paper, they will each be allocated a unique voting code.

You will be able to vote for your Cute Kid using the Voting Coupon printed daily in the Examiner from Thursday 6 September 2018 until Saturday 29 September 2018. See terms and conditions at examiner.co.uk/cutekids for full details.

All entrants will be open to a round of voting in the paper, and the top 40 children with the most votes (consisting of 10 kids from each age category) will be announced as our finalists.

The child with the most votes in each category will be a winner, and the child with the most votes from all age categories will be the overall winner.

What are the prizes?

The winner from each age category will receive a cheque for £300, and the overall winner will receive an additional £300.

When will the winners be announced?

Our lucky winners will be revealed in the Examiner and on examiner.co.uk on Thursday 1 November 2018.

Please note, terms and conditions apply. Full details can be found at examiner.co.uk/cutekids.