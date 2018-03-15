Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter arrives early this year, but even if there’s still a nip in the air we’ve found plenty to do for families in our corner of Yorkshire – both indoors and out.

Our what’s on guide to eggstra-special holiday weekend events, from Friday, March 30, until Monday, April 2, includes everything from the chance to meet real live spring lambs and the Easter Bunny to blowing away the cobwebs with a bracing guided moorland walk. (See our separate story on Easter egg hunts in the Huddersfield area).

Many events are low-cost or even free, but some must be booked in advance. So start planning now for an Easter to remember.

Take a trip on a steam train

Kirklees Light Railway is running an Easter Eggspress from Clayton West to Shelley every day over the Bank Holiday weekend, with departures every 40 minutes from 10am onwards. Under 3s go free, £8 for children and £10 for adults. There are Easter-themed activities as well and the chance to meet the Easter Bunny. kirkleeslightrailway.com

Greenhead Park Miniature Railway will be operational on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, weather permitting.

See live jousting

The Royal Armouries in Leeds is hosting its annual four-day Easter Tournament, with two live jousting sessions daily from noon and 3pm. Entry to the museum is free but the tiltyard events are ticketed and should be booked: £6.25 for children and £10.50 for adults (family packages also available). royalarmouries.org.uk

Join a National Trust family walk

Marsden Moor Estate has a free guided walk for families on Friday, March 30, that departs from Marsden Railway Station at 2pm. The two-hour ramble goes to Sparths Reservoir and takes in stunning panoramic views of Marsden. Stout walking shoes and wet-weather gear are essential. nationaltrust.org.uk/marsden-moor-estate

Get crafty with the kids

Join an Easter crafts session at the Bagshaw Museum in Batley on Saturday, March 31, from noon. Or take part in free family craft sessions at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. There’s Family Studio Space at the visitor centre from April 1 to 3, offering indoor opportunities for creativity. Entry to the surrounding parkland is also free. ysp.org.uk

Meet real live Easter bunnies and spring lambs

The popular Cannon Hall Farm is hosting an Easter holiday of events, including the chance to meet the Easter Bunny in person, as well as visit his smaller, real-life cousins. The farm is also awash with new spring lambs. Advance tickets are £9.95 per person (£11.95 on the gate) and include a free Easter egg for children. cannonhallfarm.co.uk

The newly-refurbished Piece Hall in Halifax has four days of Easter activities, including the chance to meet Ryeland ewes and their lambs – one of the oldest British breeds – on Monday, April 2. This event is from 10am until 4pm. Entry to the Piece Hall is free. thepiecehall.co.uk

Coddy’s Farm in Holmfirth is open to the public on March 30 and 31 so that visitors can meet the recently-born spring lambs. Gates are open from 10.30 am till 3 pm. No booking is needed and the £2.50 entrance fee will support Holme Valley Scout Jamboree Contingent. On April 1 and 2 there’s the chance for children to become young farm apprentices. The cost is £15 a morning session and needs to be booked. ​ coddysfarm.co.uk

Stirley Community Farm at Berry Brow is also holding an open day (Tuesday, April 3) from 10.30am until 12.30am. Entry is £4 or £6. ywt.org.uk/events

Climb the Victoria Tower

Huddersfield’s high point Castle Hill boasts a Victorian tower that will be open every day over Easter from noon until 4.30pm. There’s a spectacular view from the top so pack a selfie stick. Entry is £1.95 and 55p.

Get along swimmingly

Kirklees Active Leisure has a whole range of KAL Kids activities during the Easter holidays – from swimming and waterplay sessions to football camps and fun and fitness days. Visit kalkids.co.uk for details of how to book. Activities are around £20 a day. However, there are also family Splash Park sessions available for £5, if booked online.

Theatre for all

Give children the experience of live theatre at The Alhambra in Bradford, which is staging David Walliam’s Awful Auntie on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. Tickets are £18.50 to £20.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk