Easter is traditionally the point in the year when many attractions adopt summer opening times, allowing visitors more opportunity to enjoy their facilities.

The Yorkshire area is particularly well endowed with stately homes and historic places to visit – all now fully open for the season ahead.

From acres of rolling parkland to ancient ruins, there’s somewhere perfect for a picnic or a great day out not too many miles from Huddersfield.

For our spring guide we’ve rounded up eight beautiful countryside venues – most within an hour’s drive from Kirklees – all with historic buildings, gardens, children’s play areas and cafes.

Shibden Hall, Halifax

Set in a parkland packed with attractions for families, the distinctive hall, which dates from 1420, is about to be used to film a new television series, written by Sally Wainwright, about the life of its past occupants, including the famous 19th century diarist Anne Lister. So there’s a narrow window of opportunity for visiting what was the Lister family home for 300 years. It will close on May 14 and won’t re-open until some time in July. The hall, which is a mixture of architectural styles, is open Monday to Thursday from 10am until 5pm and at weekends from 11am until 5pm. Tickets are £5 for adults, £4 for children. The Shibden Estate, however, will remain open and has a boating lake, pitch and putt course, miniature railway, play area, shop and toilet facilities.

Temple Newsam, Leeds

The Tudor-Jacobean house, with grounds landscaped by Capability Brown, has a rare breeds working farm and acres of grounds. There’s an adventure playground, cafe, picnic areas, toilets and free parking, but for young children it’s the animals that are the biggest attraction. Tickets for house and farm are £9.50 for adults and £4.50 for children, concessions available. Summer opening hours are Tuesdays to Sunday from 10.30 to 5pm for the house and 10am until 4pm for the farm.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Park, near Ripon

Now designated a World Heritage Site, this beautiful park is home to the ruins of a medieval abbey, dramatic landscaped water garden and herds of deer. The ruins are the largest of their kind in the country and definitely worth the journey. Walkers can enjoy the grounds but there’s also a visitor centre, tea room, cafe and restaurant, making it a great venue for a special day out. Free to both National Trust and English Heritage members, otherwise it’s £15 for adults and £7.50 for children. Open every day from 10am until 6pm.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds

This Edwardian country house has a deer park, cafe, bird garden (with 130 different species, including penguins), nature trails and play areas for children. The estate is currently undergoing a two-year programme of improvements that will create a wildlife world and new visitor centre. Summer opening times are every day from 10am until 5pm. Entry is £3.75 for children and £7.50 for adults. Book online for a small discount.

Nostell Priory, Wakefield

Not so much a priory as an 18th century home stuffed with Chippendale furniture and Chinoiserie. Throughout 2018 the National Trust property will be marking the 300th anniversary of the influential designer’s birth with workshops for children and a contemporary art installation. There’s a kitchen garden, courtyard cafe, lakeside and woodland paths, an outdoor play area for children and cycle trails. Open from 10am until 5pm (closed on Monday and Tuesday). Tickets are £5.80 for children and £11.55 for adults. It’s cheaper just to access the grounds. There’s a parking charge of £4.

Cannon Hall, Cawthorne

The Georgian house, now a museum, is set in 70 acres of rolling countryside opened as a museum back in 1957. There is free admission to the museum, parkland and gardens. The museum contains a stunning collection of objets d’art, furniture, paintings and ceramics and has a programme of events all year round. It’s £3 to park all day at the venue. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11am until 4pm. Combine a visit to the museum with a trip to the neighbouring, Cannon Hall Farm, home to a multitude of animals.

Harewood House, Leeds

Built in the 18th century and with art collections to rival some of the finest stately homes in the country, Harewood has elegant gardens, a Capability Brown landscape of 1,000 acres, a rare bird garden, farm, courtyard cafe and adventure playground. The Humboldt penguins are a particular draw at feeding times. At weekends and on bank holidays it’s possible to take boat trips around the lake. Grounds are open daily between 10am and 6pm, the house is open from 11am until 4pm. Ticket prices vary dependant on what you want to explore. But freedom tickets for everywhere are £8.50 for children and £16.50 for adults.

Oakwell Hall, Birstall

From April the Grade I listed Elizabethan hall is open to visitors at weekends and on Bank Holidays from noon until 4pm, also Tuesday to Thursday in Kirklees school holidays. It is furnished as a family home from the 1690s and offers visitors a real insight into a post-English Civil War household. The Visitor Centre is open 10am to 5pm daily (Bank Holidays open at 11am) and the cafe from 10am to 4.30pm daily. Oakwell has a gift, shop, toilets and the Oaktree Cafe serves hot and cold food. There’s a play area and acres of grounds to ramble. There is a small admission charge to the hall, but it’s free to roam the parkland.