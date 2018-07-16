Emley Show is back to celebrate the best in agriculture and rural life.

The event on Saturday, August 4, which draws crowds of thousands from throughout Yorkshire, guarantees a great day out for all the family.

Its home beneath Emley Moor Mast sees hundreds of stalls, animal displays, country crafts, and tractor parades provide entertainment throughout the one-day event.

Last year around 12,000 visitors passed through the gates, attracting families from all over Huddersfield, Wakefield, Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Kirklees, Calderdale, Yorkshire and beyond.

Here’s a guide to what you can expect at this year’s Emley Show .

Five year old Cole from North Yorkshire, with the massive General Falcon, a French Lop is helped by 75 year old Alan Hicks from Mexborough with a black Netherland Dwarf

When and where is Emley Show?

Saturday August 4, Factory Farm, Emley Moor, Huddersfield, HD8 9TE, from 9am until 5pm.

Activities and events on show day:

Animals: Birds, cattle, dogs, goats, hamsters, horses, poultry, rabbits and sheep.

Other classes: cookery, craft, photography, a children’s section (including baking, art and handicraft), horticulture, stickmaker, vintage and woodcarving.

What else is there? Displays of owls, a display by XTreme Stunts; dog and duck act; a parade of vintage tractors; donkey rides and a parade of Champions.

There will also be food and drink stalls throughout the Showground.

Five year old Autumn from High Burton and three year old Emily from Diggle enjoy a donkey ride

How much are tickets and where to buy them?

All children under 16 are free, when accompanied by an adult. Tickets for adults at £8 ion advance or £10 on the gate.

Tickets ordered online have a 90p booking fee, VIA http://emley.eticketme.com/sales

Reduced price tickets can also be bought, without a booking fee, from the following local outlets: Emley Food and Wine Store, Emley; Wyevale Garden Centre, Shelley; Horticentre, Overton; Wordsworth News, Scissett; Gawthorpe Butchers, Skelmanthorpe and Two Valleys, Meltham.

Read More

Fun for all the family

How to get there:

Parking is free in the fields around the showground. There’s a free shuttle service from Emley Cross every hour from 9am then half-hourly from 11am. The last bus returns at 5.45pm.

But there is a road closure nearby: the A637 through Flockton will be closed from July 31 - including the day of the Show.

More details: Visit the Show’s website www.emleyshow.co.uk