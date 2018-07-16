The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emley Show is back to celebrate the best in agriculture and rural life.

The event on Saturday, August 4, which draws crowds of thousands from throughout Yorkshire, guarantees a great day out for all the family.

Its home beneath Emley Moor Mast sees hundreds of stalls, animal displays, country crafts, and tractor parades provide entertainment throughout the one-day event.

Last year around 12,000 visitors passed through the gates, attracting families from all over Huddersfield, Wakefield, Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Kirklees, Calderdale, Yorkshire and beyond.

Here’s a guide to what you can expect at this year’s Emley Show .

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

When and where is Emley Show?

Saturday August 4, Factory Farm, Emley Moor, Huddersfield, HD8 9TE, from 9am until 5pm.

Activities and events on show day:

Animals: Birds, cattle, dogs, goats, hamsters, horses, poultry, rabbits and sheep.

Other classes: cookery, craft, photography, a children’s section (including baking, art and handicraft), horticulture, stickmaker, vintage and woodcarving.

What else is there? Displays of owls, a display by XTreme Stunts; dog and duck act; a parade of vintage tractors; donkey rides and a parade of Champions.

There will also be food and drink stalls throughout the Showground.

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

How much are tickets and where to buy them?

All children under 16 are free, when accompanied by an adult. Tickets for adults at £8 ion advance or £10 on the gate.

Tickets ordered online have a 90p booking fee, VIA http://emley.eticketme.com/sales

Reduced price tickets can also be bought, without a booking fee, from the following local outlets: Emley Food and Wine Store, Emley; Wyevale Garden Centre, Shelley; Horticentre, Overton; Wordsworth News, Scissett; Gawthorpe Butchers, Skelmanthorpe and Two Valleys, Meltham.

How to get there:

Parking is free in the fields around the showground. There’s a free shuttle service from Emley Cross every hour from 9am then half-hourly from 11am. The last bus returns at 5.45pm.

But there is a road closure nearby: the A637 through Flockton will be closed from July 31 - including the day of the Show.

More details: Visit the Show’s website www.emleyshow.co.uk