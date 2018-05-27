Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From a show of student fashion and the music of David Essex, to an exhibition of suffragette memorabilia to music in the park – there’s a rich assortment of entertainment in the Huddersfield area in early June.

Kirklees Suffragettes exhibition, Tolson Museum: Saturday, June 2.

Historian Jill Liddington and author Frances Stonehouse are giving a talk to mark the launch of a new exhibition at the Huddersfield museum that celebrates local women who fought for and won the right to vote 100 years ago. The exhibition of items from the council’s collection includes an iconic Votes for Women banner, photographs, Edwardian costumes and political badges. Tickets are £5 and should be booked on Eventbrite or from 01484 223240. The talk starts at 2pm.

Beaumont Park Photographic Group show: Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3.

The park’s visitor centre is hosting a weekend exhibition of pictures by the group. Doors are open from 11am until 4pm each day, when members of the group will be available to answer questions on photography. During the show the cafe will be offering sandwiches, cakes and refreshments.

Root folk concert, St Paul’s Church Hall, Shepley: Sunday, June 3.

Ritchie-Parrish-Ritchie (formerly Tanglefoot), a folk group from Canada, is performing at a fund-raiser for the newly-formed Huddersfield South East Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £14 from huddersfield.rnli@gmail.com or 07976 533775.

Honley’s Paradise Lost: Wednesday, June 6.

Local historian David Cockman delivers an illustrated talk on the long lost delights of the Hope Bank fairground in Honley, Huddersfield, which boasted a boating lake and provided entertainment for half a century. The talk is from 12.30pm until 1.30pm at the Greenhead Park Community Room.

Armitage Bridge Art & Craft Exhibition: June 7, 8 and 9.

St Paul’s Church, Armitage Bridge, hosts the 33rd annual art and craft exhibition by artists from Kirklees and beyond. It’s open from 2pm until 4pm and 7pm until 9pm on Thursday and Friday, June 7 and 8; and from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, June 9. Church members will be providing tea and home-made cakes, as well as lunch on Saturday.

All the Fun of the Fair, St Phillip’s Hall, Birchencliffe: June 7, 8 and 9.

The Lindley Church Amateur Operatic Society presents the lively show, packed with hits by David Essex – from Winter’s Tale to Hold Me Close – at evening performances from 7.15pm and a Saturday matinee from 2.15pm. Tickets are £10 from Ticketsource or 07843258082.

Sounds of Summer in Greenhead Park: Saturday, June 9.

Young musicians from Kirklees Musica Batley Wind Band, Holme Valley Big Band and the Intermediate Wind Band will be entertaining visitors to the park on the Bandstand from 2pm. The live concert will finish around 4pm. There’s limited seating, so take your own picnic rug. No tickets needed; there will be a collection at the end.

Penistone Weekend Gala: Friday, June 8, to Sunday, June 10.

The weekend, organised by Penistone Round Table, kicks off with a Friday night comedy club and then on Saturday, visitors can take part in the X Run, an obstacle course that challenges participants to bounce their way across inflatables and other obstacles while being covered in multi-coloured paint. There’s also a family musical festival on Saturday afternoon and an Abba tribute concert on Saturday evening, with a musicals-themed parade on Sunday. It’s all taking place on Penistone Showground. For details visit penistonegala.co.uk

62nd Halifax Charity Gala: Saturday, June 9.

Raising money for more than 50 good causes in Calderdale, the charity gala takes place at Manor Heath Park, following a parade of floats through Halifax that leaves childrens’ museum Eureka! at 11.30am. Entry to the park site is £4 for adults and £2 for children.

A Night at the Proms: Sunday, June 10.

Skelmanthorpe Band presents an outdoor evening of Proms music with special guest soprano Sarah Ogden. The concert is at Skelmanthorpe Cricket Club, starting at 6pm. Tickets are £6 on the gate (under 12s free). There will be a bar and barbecue.

Open Farm Sunday: June 10.

The Linking Environment and Farming group (LEAF), which works for sustainable food and farming, is holding open farm day events across the country. In Kirklees there’s an opportunity to see farm animals, build a scarecrow and try soft archery at the Joseph Norton Academy in Busker Lane, Scissett. The event is open from 10am until 2pm.

Graduate Fashion Shows: Tuesday, June 12, and Friday, June 15.

The Lawrence Batley Theatre once again hosts the incredible creations of fashion design graduates at the University of Huddersfield in a spectacular catwalk event. There are shows at 5pm and 7pm. Tickets are £8 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. New College students showcase their work on Wednesday, June 13, at 8pm; and the collections by university costume graduates hit the runway on Friday, June 15 – also at the LBT.

Son of a Preacher Man, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: June 12 to 16.

Former soap stars Michelle Gayle and Alice Barlow appear in the musical staged by Craig Revel Horwood, Based on a book by Warner Brown, it features the soulful music of Dusty Springfield from the swinging Sixties, including iconic hits such as I Only Want to be With You and The Look of Love. Tickets are £18 to £37.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk