Huddersfield Mega Value Fun Park is coming back to Cambridge Road car park and it’s going to be bigger than ever.

One of the UK’s largest portable rides - a 40 metre swinging pendulum arm called Vertigo - will be making its debut at the town centre fun fair on Wednesday August 15.

The park will be open for five days and visitors can also enjoy a range of classic rides as well as plenty of attractions for smaller children.

Alan Cowie, one of the fun fair organisers, said: “Usually, to sample some of these rides would mean travelling to an amusement or theme park. We have a selection of extreme rides the likes of which you cannot find anywhere else in Yorkshire at this kind of event.

“We are promising to bring the entertainment into Huddersfield at a great location with a fantastic array of rides and equipment, including spectacular attractions never seen before in the town at a price everyone can afford.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Huddersfield Mega

Value Fun Park:

Where is it?

Once again the fun park will be located in the Cambridge Road car park, just outside of the ring road in Huddersfield town centre.

The address is: 4 Cambridge Rd, Huddersfield HD1 5BU

When is it?

The fun park is in town for five days from Wednesday August 15. Each day visitors can choose from three three-hour sessions. These are; 1-4pm, 3-6pm and 6-9pm.

On Sunday August 19 only two sessions will be available - 1-4pm and 3-6pm.

What rides are there?

Without doubt the showpiece ride will be Vertigo - one of the biggest fun fair rides in the country. Those brave enough to ride it will be strapped to one end of its arms and sent soaring 40 metres into the sky.

Also there will be eXtreme - the spinning pendulum that swings dizzy riders over 90° - and Spanish ride, Tagada, which is described as “pure jumping madness”.

Disney fans will be pleased to learn that the Dumbo ride makes a welcome return and as well as all the classic fun park rides, such as dodgems, waltzers, the Twister Rage Cage and the Sky Dancer.

There will also be plenty of kids rides for the little ones.

What else have they got?

The Mega Value Fun Park will be catered by a wide variety of food stalls. Visitors will also be able to enjoy an arcade, a fun house, a bungee trampoline and water walkers on a pay as you go basis.

Security will be on hand to make sure everybody is safe throughout.

How much does it cost?

To get into the park you need to purchase a wristband. These start at £5 which gains you access for 3 hours. You can upgrade to a eXtreme wristband for an extra £2.99 which allows you access to the three biggest attractions; the eXtreme, Vertigo and Tagada.