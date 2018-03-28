Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top visitor attraction Cannon Hall Farm is to appear in a new Channel Five documentary.

And the family-run farm will welcome some big names from TV, music and the farming world as part of the programme Springtime on the Farm.

Making an appearance will be former JLS star JB Gill, himself a farmer, and actor Kelvin Fletcher who played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale .

Plus it will be presented by Countryfile presenter and farmer Adam Henson and Spring Watch Unsprung’s Lindsey Chapman.

Cannon Hall will be the main host farm for the TV series which runs on Channel 5 at 8pm from Monday to Friday, April 9-13.

Farmer Robert Nicholson said: “It really is a family business and family is at the heart of what we do.

“My dad took it on when he was just 16 and he’s still the first one in and the last one out.

“Being part of this show has made us feel really proud, not only to represent the farming community and our home town, but also that we’ve managed to find our way through, in some difficult times, to where we are today.

“There’s no better time than Springtime for us at Cannon Hall Farm – it’s our favourite time of year and it’s great that we can celebrate that with this show.”

Daisybeck Studios selected Cannon Hall Farm to be the host farm for the new TV show which focuses on the joys of Spring and the hard work the farming community puts in to capitalise on its most busy time of year.

Yorkshire Vet stars Peter Wright and Julian Norton will be taking part as will Gloria Hunniford and Charles Collingwood, who plays Brian Aldridge owner of Home Farm in The Archers.

The farmers were brought to the attention of the production company thanks to their success with their own Facebook Live broadcasts. The Nicholson family broadcast live on Facebook most mornings, with viewers from as far afield as America, Australia and New Zealand.

The Nicholson family have operated Cannon Hall Farm for 60 years – and its been open as a tourist attraction since 1989 when it was forced to diversify.

Charlie Nicholson bought Cannon Hall Farm for £7,100 in the late 1950s after his farm in Worsborough Dale was compulsorily purchased for £60 an acre, by Barnsley Council to build council housing.

Sadly, six months later he died, leaving his son Roger to take over the farm at just 16 years of age.

He ignored advice from the banks and went on to open the farm to the public in 1989 and it’s become one of the most visited working farms in the country, with a restaurant, indoor and outdoor play for children and a farm shop.

The entire farm employs around 250 people.