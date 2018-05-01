Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Few things stir up the imagination like a walk around an historic building.

Inside a castle, ancient priory or stately home you can imagine people from centuries ago treading the same stone steps and floorboards as you.

In a castle your children can't help but pretend to be knights and princesses.

And there are plenty of castles, medieval abbeys and historic homes within an easy drive of Huddersfield which are open to the public.

Some such as Oakwell Hall are virtually on our doorstep while some, such as Pickering Castle are further away, but are well worth the drive.

Some, such as Bolton Abbey, are best enjoyed on a sunny day while indoor attractions such as Shibden Hall can be enjoyed whatever the weather.

If we've missed any historic places you can visit let us know.

A version of this story originally appeared on LeedsLive .

Oakwell Hall

Nutter Lane, Birstall WF17 9LG

What: Oakwell Hall is furnished as a family home in the 1690s and offers visitors a real insight into a post-English Civil War household. The site also includes over 100 acres of country park, a visitor centre, gift shop, nature trail, picnic sites and playgound.

Opening hours: Weekly Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - noon until 4pm

Visit: www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/museums-galleries-history/oakwell-hall.aspx

Shibden Hall

Lister's Rd, Halifax HX3 6XG

What: Built in 1420, Shibden Hall offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked here, including the noted diarist Anne Lister (1791 - 1840). The adjacent 17th century aisled barn and workshops house a carriage collection and displays relating to different crafts, including a blacksmiths, coopers, wheelwrights and saddlers. Shibden also has a recreated brewhouse and inn.

Opening hours: March 3 to May 13 - Mon-Thurs 10am to 5pm and Sat-Sun 11am-5pm. Closed Fridays.

Visit: https://museums.calderdale.gov.uk/visit/shibden-hall

Harewood House

Sandy Gate, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG

What: Harewood sits in the heart of Yorkshire and is one of the 'Treasure Houses of England'. The house was built in the 18th century and has art collections to rival the finest in Britain.

Visitors can enjoy exhibitions of contemporary art, the rare bird garden, 'Farm Experience' and over 100 acres of exquisite gardens to explore.

Opening hours: Daily access available

Visit: www.harewood.org

Temple Newsam

Temple Newsam Road, Leeds LS15 0AE

(Image: Leeds City Council)

What: The house and estate are owned by Leeds City Council and open to the public. The estate is made up of large woodland, many areas of which join onto the surrounding estates of Leeds.

There are facilities for sports including football, golf, running, cycling, horse-riding and orienteering. There is also a children's play park.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10.30am until 5pm

Visit: www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/templenewsamhouse

Kirkstall Abbey

Abbey Road, Leeds LS5 3EH

What: Kirkstall Abbey is a ruined Cistercian monastery and is an incredibly popular attraction for families.

During the year the venue hosts a series of special events which try to build on it's heritage.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10am until 4pm

Visit: www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/kirkstallabbey

Gawthorpe Hall

Burnley Road, Padiham, Burnley BB12 8UA

What: Gawthorpe Hall is a stunning structure with a rich history. It is sometimes referred to as the 'Downton of the North'. Although not as grand, Gawthorpe was redesigned by Sir Charles Barry who worked on Highclere Castle - the venue for the popular ITV show Downton Abbey.

Opening hours: The venue is now open for the summer season

Visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey, Skipton BD23 6AL

What: Explore the ruins of the priory and discover a landscape full of history and legend. Walk along the riverside, woodland and moorland paths and enjoy local produce in the excellent restaurants, tea rooms and cafes, treat yourself in the quality gift shops or simply relax beside the river with a picnic whilst the children play.

Opening hours: It is open now for the summer season

Visit: www.boltonabbey.com

Fort Paull

Battery Road, Paull, Hull HU12 8FP

What: You can explore half a millennium of history within the walls of this coastal fortress. Built in the Napoleonic times, this ten acre site will take you through military cells, wartime weapons through the ages and even has planes and cars.

Opening hours: It is open from March through to October.

Visit: www.fortpaull.com

Nostell Priory

Doncaster Road, Nostell, Wakefield,WF4 1QE

What: Created in the 18th century, Nostell was crafted by hand and designed to impress.

Discover decorative interiors by Robert Adam, a world-class collection of Chippendale furniture and one of the first long case clocks made by John Harrison.

Nostell's parkland and gardens stretch over 300 acres, taking in wildlflower meadows, lakes and woodland. Visitors can enjoy seasonal scent and colour in the Kitchen Garden, take a stroll in the Menagerie Garden and jump, swing and slide in the popular adventure play area.

Opening hours: The attraction is now open for the summer season

Visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell

Cliffords Tower

Tower Street, York,YO1 9SA

What: A tower overlooking the ancient city of York that has survived 1,000 years of flood, fire and siege. At various points in its history, Clifford's Tower became a royal mint, functioned as a prison, gruesomely displayed the bodies of leaders of uprisings, and was even a court.

A tower has stood on the mound at the Eye of York for centuries. Originally a wooden tower stood there, but this was burned down in 1190 when York's Jews sought sanctuary in the tower. Rather than surrender to the angry mob below, they committed mass suicide, setting the tower on fire and burning it to the ground. The stone tower which replaced it is said to 'bleed', with blood seeping out of the masonry on the internal walls...

Opening hours: Open from 10am to 4pm daily.

Visit: www.english-heritage.org.uk

York Cold War Bunker

Monument Cl, York YO24 4HT

What: English Heritage's most modern, most unusual and perhaps most spine-chilling site, 'No. 20 Group Royal Observer Corps HQ' is the semi-subterranean bunker which would have monitored nuclear explosions and fallout in the Yorkshire region. In service between 1961 and 1991, the Bunker's control rooms display 'colour psychology decor' together with original monitoring and communications equipment.

Opening hours: Open from 10am to 6pm from Wednesday to Sunday until September.

Visit: www.english-heritage.org.uk

Pickering Castle

Castlegate, Pickering YO18 7AX

What: A classic and well-preserved example of an early earthwork castle refortified in stone during the 13th and 14th centuries, centred upon a shellkeep crowning an impressive motte. There is an exhibition in the chapel, and family-friendly books and activities.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10am to 6pm until September.

Visit: www.english-heritage.org.uk

Ripley Castle

Ripley, Harrogate HG3 3AY

What: A grade one listed 14th-century country house and gardens. Its 700-year history is one of political, military, religious and social turbulence, of plague and persecution, of renaissance, enlightenment and industrial revolution. It is a tale of romance, courage, loyalty and recklessness. The castle has been the seat of the Ingleby baronets for centuries.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Visit: www.ripleycastle.co.uk

Burnby Hall Gardens

33 The Balk, York YO42 2QF

What: Burnby Hall Gardens are often referred to as 'a haven of beauty and tranquillity' and were the inspiration of Major Percy Marlborough Stewart who made eight round the world tours between 1906 and 1926. The Stewart Museum within the gardens is dedicated to his extraordinary life and contains the fascinating artefacts he brought back to Pocklington.

The Upper and Lower Lakes are home to a National Collection of more than 100 varieties of Hardy Water Lily, and the gardens also include a Rockery, Stumpery, a Victorian Garden, Secret Garden, formal beds and natural shrubbery.

Opening hours: Open daily until October

Visit: www.burnbyhallgardens.com