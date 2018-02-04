Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chinese Year of the Dog begins on Friday, February 16, and will be celebrated in Huddersfield by Terriers big and small.

HTAFC is hosting a spectacular lunar new year firework display and fun fair on Saturday, February 10, at the PPG Canalside, Leeds Road. Mascots Terry and Tilly the Terriers will be out and about to meet their fans.

The event starts at 5pm, with fireworks from 7.30pm, and tickets, if booked in advance, are £1 for children and concessions and £3 for adults.

Attendees are warned that there is no parking on the site and only a few disabled spaces.

For bookings visit htafc.com or call 01484 960606.

Students at the University of Huddersfield will also be welcoming in the New Year with an event on Friday, February 16, and a Spring Festival on February 23 in Student Central. The university has a large community of international students from South Asian countries.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Friends of Marsden Library are planning a Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, February 17, from noon until 3pm at Marsden Mechanics. The event promises Chinese food and a calligraphy workshop. Entry is free.

Further afield, Manchester’s Chinese community is holding a spectacular Dragon Parade on Sunday, February 18, with lion dancing, martial arts displays, food stalls, a funfair with over 20 rides on Charlotte street, and a huge fireworks display at 6pm. Activities begin in Albert Square at noon and the parade will make its way from the town hall at 1pm – arriving in Chinatown at 1.30pm.

And in Leeds, the Chinese Community Association is hosting an event at the town hall from 11.30am, There will be dancing, music, calligraphy, tai chi and kung fu, as well as food and crafts. Tickets are £5 and £3 from leedstownhall.co.uk