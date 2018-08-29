Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From the Teletubbies to Miss Saigon, our region is hosting some of the top shows this September – and tickets are selling out fast for the most popular.

We’ve rounded up five of the best, with something for all ages and tastes, including a night at the opera with Italian food on the side.

They’re in date order.

Cirque Beserk!, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: September 6 to 9.

One of the UK’s biggest circus skills shows, by Zippos Circus, is famous for a death-defying Globe of Death feat, in which four motorcyclists race around the inside of a spherical steel cage at speeds of up to 60mph.

See 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and stuntmen in a show that also includes the comedy performers The Mustache Brothers.

It’s been in the West End, now it’s coming to Yorkshire as part of a 40-date tour. Not suitable for the under fives. Tickets are from £21.75.

Visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158 for details.

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: September 11 to 15.

The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is one of the most famous and best-loved of the 20th century.

It’s never been seen before on the stage of the Huddersfield theatre.

This production is by the Woodhouse Musical Theatre Company.

Tickets are £13 to £19 from thelbt.org.uk of 01484 430528.

Teletubbies, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: September 15 and 16.

Join the colourful friends, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby.

Tickets are going to be thin on the ground quite soon for this one, as parents have already snapped up many seats. Tickets are from £15.75.

Visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158.

Miss Saigon, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: September 19 until October 20.

Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of the legendary musical is on a major UK tour following a hit run in the West End and Broadway.

It’s about the last days of the Vietnam War and the relationship between a 17-year-old bar girl and an American GI.

It’s a lavish spectacular with a cast of 60 and eye-popping scenery.

Tickets are £24 to £64 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Cosi fan tutte, Holmfirth Civic Hall: September 28.

Mozart’s classic comic opera finds its way into the Holme Valley in a production by the Dulwich Opera Company.

It features a cast of young classical singers and will be performed in the original Italian with English surtitles.

It will be the first time the venue has presented opera and is part of a move to broaden the range of events and activities in the civic hall.

Tickets include an option for an Italian-inspired food package, which include canapes, a buffet and prosecco.

Visit here for details.