Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The six week holidays can be long and expensive to fill for parents in Huddersfield.

Luckily, Yorkshire is full of great things to do this summer - and some of them are totally free.

A recent survey by Visit England showed Yorkshire’s visitor attractions are increasing in popularity at a quicker rate than any other region in the country.

And many are running special workshops in the school holidays to keep kids amused, offering interactive, educational fun just a train ride or car journey away.

Some of the most popular places can make a very cheap day out as well.

Here are five of the most popular free attractions in Yorkshire - take a look and see which days out your little ones would love.

Millennium Gallery - Sheffield

Address: Millennium Gallery, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 2PP (31 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Opening times: Monday-Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 11am - 4pm, Bank Holidays 11am - 4pm

The Millennium Gallery in Sheffield was the most popular free visitor attraction in Yorkshire last year. Although primarily aimed at adults it has put on a number of workshops for children during the school holidays. Every Friday the gallery is running interactive drop-in sessions that take a look at the people and ideas behind their ‘Victorian Giants: The Birth of the Art of Photography’ exhibition. These ‘Discovery Days’ will explore outer space and the real Alice in Wonderland.

National Railway Museum - York

Address: Leeman Rd, York YO26 4XJ (49 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Opening times: 10am - 6pm everyday

The National Railway Museum in York is one of the county’s most popular attractions with 717,614 visitors last year. This summer they have put on a series of free activities and science shows to keep the little ones entertained.

Design your own railway carriage, mould your own engine or explore how trains actually work.

Of course, no visit would be complete without a ride on the minature railway (ticket £3, under 2s free).

National Science and Media Museum - Bradford

(Image: Lee Mawdsley)

Address: Pictureville, Bradford, BD1 1NQ (29 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Opening times: 10am - 6pm everyday

The home of the IMAX cinema also has a huge free museum, spread across eight floors, geared towards fun and learning. Throughout the summer holidays you can catch live shows as you wander through the permanent exhibitions. Camera and video show, ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ - playing four times a day in the third-floor Wonderlab Studio - has been captivating youngsters with demonstrations of infared, thermal imaging and slow motion technology.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park - Wakefield

(Image: Bacup Camera Club)

Address: West Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4LG (29 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Cost: Free (Parking costs £11 for 2+ hours)

Opening times: 10am - 6pm everyday

Around half a million people explored the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield last year making it, once again, one of their most popular attractions in the region. This summer the Park is putting on a range of craft and play activities for kids, including an outdoor sculpture building workshop every Tuesday (tickets from £3).

Leeds City Museum

(Image: bvi4092/Flickr)

Address: Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 8BH (20 miles from Huddersfield Railway Station)

Opening times: Monday closed (except bank holidays), Tuesday to Friday 10am – 5pm, Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays 11am – 5pm

Join Rory, the Leeds City Museum tiger, for regular craft activities at the Museum every Saturday. Drop in between 11am and 12.15pm and kids can try their hands at a museum-themed creation.