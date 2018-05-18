The video will start in 8 Cancel

When the sun is shining there is nothing better than a dip in a refreshing pool.

And splashing about in water for a day is certain to keep the children entertained so here’s some places you can do it without even stepping on a beach.

These five places within a two hour drive from Huddersfield are the perfect place to visit this weekend - or if you can’t make it on Saturday and Sunday then certainly over the summer:

Hathersage Lido, Peak District:

The outdoor pool, dubbed the best lido in the country, is heated to 28c. Set in a lawned enclosure amidst the glorious peak District scenery, it has a covered veranda to one side. During the summer months it offers the opportunity for open air swimming or just water play. There are special events throughout the year and for adults only there are night swims with live music.

Admission: Adult (18 - 64) £6.50; Concession (65 years and over, Disabled swimmers and Students) £5.50; Junior (Aged 4 - 17 years) £3.50; Under 4’s Free;

Family (2 Adults & 2 Juniors) £18.00.

Details: www.hathersageswimmingpool.co.uk

Travel time: One hour five minutes from Huddersfield.

Ilkley Pool & Lido, Bradford:

A heated indoor pool open all year round, plus a picturesque outdoor pool which is opened from May to September which has its own water fountain.

Sessions in the pool vary but they try to offer variety from fun splash sessions for children to open air lane swimming and adult only swimming.

Admission: Adult (16+) swim £4.65; Junior (3+)/Senior swim £2.45.

Details: www.bradford.gov.uk/sport-and-activities/sports-centres-and-pools/ilkley-pool-and-lido/

Travel time: One hour from Huddersfield

Lytham St Annes:

The Splash zone will open in the Promenade Gardens and will be free to use.

There’ll be water play equipment, spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and space for paddling.

It’s suitable for children aged three to 12.

Admission: This is one for your diary, it’s scheduled to open late summer. It will be free.

Details: http://www.fylde.gov.uk/resident/gardens/promenadegardens

Travel time: One hour 20 minutes from Huddersfield.

Shap, Lake District:

At just under 1,000 ft above sea level Shap Swimming Pool is the highest heated outdoor pool in the country. There’s a 20-metre pool and a small paddling pool for toddlers, plus there’s picnic tables and a shop.

Admission: Adult (16 and over) £3.50; Child/Over 60 £2.50; Family day ticket (2 adults and up to 4 children) £10, Spectators: £1 adult/50 child.

Details: www.shapswimmingpool.co.uk/

Travel time: One hour 50 minutes from Huddersfield.

Filey:

Yes the beach is well-known, but there’s also a paddling pool on the promenade that’s perfect for little ones. There’s also a fantastic park and boating lake nearby, plus the beachside funfair, cafes and chip shops.

Admission: Free

Details: www.filey.co.uk

Travel time: Just under two hours.

And if you are happy to drive just that little bit further why not try out Alpamere park in Scarborough .