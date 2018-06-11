Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From free food to free music and a free family fun day, there’s entertainment for everyone this June that doesn’t break the bank.

There are no tickets needed for any of the following events.

Millinery exhibition, Skelmanthorpe Community Library: Saturday, June 16.

The Skelmanthorpe Textile Heritage Centre and Vendredi Millinery Group are launching an exhibition of locally-woven cloth and hand-made hats, which will be open from 10am until noon. On the same day the textile centre is open from 10.30am until 12.30pm with a handloom weavers’ display. The millinery exhibition is on until September 30 and can be seen during library opening hours.

The Coffin Jump, Yorkshire Sculpture Park: from June 16.

Inspired by the role of extraordinary women in WWI, this exhibition of sculpture, sound and performance looks at the freedoms women acquired because of the war. The work, by Katrina Palmer, pays special tribute to the all-female First Aid Nursing Yeomanry. It is part of the 14-18 NOW series of works commemorating the Great War. Visitors may occasionally see a horse and rider make the ‘coffin jump’ across an inscribed fence and trench.

Make Music Day UK, Beaumont Park: Thursday, June 21.

The Huddersfield park is hosting an afternoon and evening of music on the bandstand. The festive day is a celebration of amateur and professional music and anyone who wants to share their talents with others can take part. If you’d like to join the fun email abigail@yourspacemusiclessons.com

Family Fun Day, Elland: Saturday, June 23.

Huddersfield Amateur Football Club is hosting a day of go-karting, climbing, Punch & Judy, It’s a Knock Out, refreshments and stalls at Old Earth in Elland. Entry is free and gates are open from 11am until 4pm.

Sounds of Summer, Greenhead Park: Saturday, June 23.

Musica Mirfield Senior and Intermediate Wind Bands are entertaining at the park’s Bandstand from 2pm. Two hours of music is planned – bring your own seating/picnic mats. There will be a voluntary retiring collection.

Incredible Edible Fabulous Feast, Halifax Piece Hall: Sunday, June 24.

The Incredible Edible movement celebrates 10 years of encouraging sustainable food growing. From noon there’s a food waste exhibition and from 4pm the IE team is serving 5,000 portions of free food – dishes based on surplus foods and cooked by local groups from all faiths and cultures. Visit incrediblefestival.org.uk for details.