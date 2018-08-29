Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The kids are almost back to school!

It's been a long hot summer holidays and parents must be starting to scrape the barrel for ideas to entertain the little ones.

But fear not. There are still plenty of fun events happening in the Huddersfield area during the final weekend of summer.

And after six weeks of forking our for activities and days out you'll be pleased to hear they don't cost too much either.

From a town centre beach to crazy golf and a fun run, there's plenty top keep the kids busy.

So without further ado, to get you over the line, here are five fun, cheap and easy events going on around Huddersfield before the big back to school on Monday September 3.

A beach in Birstall

Birstall Chamber of Trade are bringing all the fun of the beach to Birstall Open Market on Saturday. A giant sand pit will be built in Market Place in Birstall - but it isn't just sand castles, donkey rides, ice creams, giant deckchairs, face painting and face-in-the-hole photo boards.

Children will be able to have a go on fairground rides and a miniature train - as well as giant Connect 4, snakes and ladders, hoopla hoop, a bungee trampoline and hook-a-duck.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm and entry is completely free.

Crazy Golf at The Sun pub in Lepton

The Sun Pub on Highgate Lane in Lepton opened its brand new on-site crazy golf course earlier this month.

A nine-hole Egyptian themed course - complete with a six feet high statue of and Egyptian god - sits next to a children's play area and a beer garden.

Adults cost £3.50, under 14s are £2.50 and under 4s are £1.

A family ticket costs just £10 and can be made up of one adult and three children or two adults and two children.

It all opens from 12 noon, seven days a week.

A Fun Dog Show at Oakwell Hall Country Park ...

The tenth annual Fun Dog Show at Oakwell County Park in Birstall is in aid of local charity, Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue, and it is totally family-friendly.

Classes you can enter your pooch in on the day include; best rescue dog, best veteran, fancy dress and junior handling. There will be trade stalls, a chance to ‘ask the vet’ and free microchipping by the Dogs Trust.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm with competitions judge at around 12 noon.

... and one at Rectory Park as well

The Fun Dog Show at Rectory Park in Thornhill is free to attend and costs 50p per competition entry. There is a dedicated junior handler class as well as kids stalls, a tombola, paper plane golf and beer barrel hoopla.

There will also be a pop-up afternoon tea section for the more sophisticated toddler.

Family friendly Kirkwood Trail Run

Younger competitors are welcome at the Kirkwood Trail Run in aid of Kirkwood Hospice .

Two races - one 5km and a longer one at 10km - set off from Leeds Road Playing Fields (HD2 1YY) at 10.30am.

Last year was a record-breaker as 372 runners took to the trail in Kirkwood’s 30th Anniversary year and helped to reach a total of over £50,000.

This isn't the cheapest option for the weekend as registration costs £20 for adults and children - but hey, it's for charity!