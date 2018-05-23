The video will start in 8 Cancel

Greenhead Park will be transformed into a seaside resort as a fun fair hits the town.

The fair, run by International Funfairs, opens to the wider public on Saturday.

And they’ve given us a sneak peak behind the scenes so visitors will know what to expect.

When is the Greenhead Park fair?

The fair runs from Saturday May 26 to Sunday June 3.

What time does it open?

It’s open from 1pm until 8pm. On weekdays the sessions are 1-5pm and 4-8pm; on Saturdays the sessions are 1-4pm; 3-6pm; 5-8pm; on Sundays the sessions are 1-4pm; 4-7pm.

How much is the Greenhead Park fair?

The fair offers unlimited rides for £7.99.

Parents or guardians accompanying children can purchase a non-rider wristband for £2.50.

What rides will there be?

There are over 20 rides planned, with rides suitable for toddlers to teenagers and adults.

For younger children there will be tea cup rides, little train rides and flying chairs, among others.

For older children there will be the following rides: waltzers, dodgems, twist, a crazy hopper (bounces up and down); disco fever (up in the air); devil rock (aerial ride); a giant jungle funhouse; tegarda (a giant disc which spins round) and the Big Apple rollercoaster.

What else is planned?

Part of the park will be transformed into a beach, complete with deckchairs and inflatables.

What the organisers, International Funfairs, say: “It’s a real family friendly event in a lovely location inside the park.

“There will be rides for younger children too, as well as the bigger rides for older children and adults, along with the beach area to relax.

“Entry is by wristband and once inside the rides are unlimited so people can go on them as many times in three or four hours.

“The fair opens to the wider public at 1pm on Saturday, but on Friday we’ve invited 150 children from the special schools in and around Huddersfield to come and join us for free.”

Where in the park is the fair?

The fair is taking over the playing fields towards the top of the Greenhead Park, just off Trinity Street.

The wider park remains open to the public for free. The fair is wristband entry only.