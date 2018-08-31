Load mobile navigation

Marshfest 2018 raises money for more than 5,000 meals at The Welcome Centre food bank

The family-friendly Huddersfield music festival was a huge hit - despite a downpour of rain

Marshfest 2018 at The Ukrainian Club in Marsh

A family-friendly music festival raised more than £5,000 for a Huddersfield charity - despite getting a downpour of rain.

Marshfest took place on Saturday August 25 and Sunday August 26 at The Ukrainian Club in Marsh .

All the money raised by the festival - now in its third year - goes to The Welcome Centre food bank.

This year, despite a downpour that saw acts on the Sunday move inside, the grand total was £5,041.

That is the equivalent of 5,604 meals for The Welcome Centre food bank.

Emma Greenough from The Welcome Centre said: "The event has raised £5,041 for our food bank through ticket sales, the raffle and Lloyds Bank volunteer matched funding.

"This is without fail our biggest fundraising event of the year and the organisers have done an outstanding job.

"Thanks to everyone who came along and supported the event, we'll be doing it again next year."

  1. A total of eight bands took the stage outside on the Saturday.

    1 of 9

  2. Hundreds of people enjoyed the sunny weather in the grounds of the Ukrainian Club in Marsh.

    2 of 9

  3. The event raised a whopping £5,041.

    3 of 9

  4. Marcus Henfry, from the Marsh Blues Club who organised the event, said: "It was lovely to see that as soon as the doors opened, right through to the last band we were busy. Twelve hours of great performances from bands playing for free."

    4 of 9

  5. He continued: "One of the reasons we've dubbed this a "Festival for a Fiver" is we want to make sure that it is accessible to all budgets..."

    5 of 9

  6. "...

    Events charging high ticket prices are often out of local people's price range so we've kept it cheap and will continue to do so.

    "It was great to see a real diverse mix of people at the event all having a great time."

    6 of 9

  7. On Sunday organisers too the decision to move the festival indoors, owing to heavy rain.

    Here, Darren Poyzer keep the dancing going inside.

    7 of 9

  8. Hathor belly dancing troupe at Marshfest 2018

    8 of 9

  9. Joe Solo at Marshfest 2018

    9 of 9
