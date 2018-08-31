The family-friendly Huddersfield music festival was a huge hit - despite a downpour of rain

A family-friendly music festival raised more than £5,000 for a Huddersfield charity - despite getting a downpour of rain.

Marshfest took place on Saturday August 25 and Sunday August 26 at The Ukrainian Club in Marsh .

All the money raised by the festival - now in its third year - goes to The Welcome Centre food bank.

This year, despite a downpour that saw acts on the Sunday move inside, the grand total was £5,041.

That is the equivalent of 5,604 meals for The Welcome Centre food bank.

Emma Greenough from The Welcome Centre said: "The event has raised £5,041 for our food bank through ticket sales, the raffle and Lloyds Bank volunteer matched funding.

"This is without fail our biggest fundraising event of the year and the organisers have done an outstanding job.

"Thanks to everyone who came along and supported the event, we'll be doing it again next year."