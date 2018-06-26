Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re looking for a great day out for the family then look no further than miniature railways that you can ride on.

Many are run by railway enthusiasts and range from sit-on rides to sit-in train trips.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best mini-railway attractions in and around Huddersfield.

Kirklees Light Railway:

The railway runs along a three and-a-half mile track from Clayton West Station to Shelley.

Trains operate frequently, and tickets are: adult £7.50; Concessions (Over 60s, Students, Carers) £6.50; Child (age 3-16yrs) £5.50; Child (under 3 yrs) free; Family (2A+2C) £24.00; or Family Plus (2A+2C + any one fare) £27.00. Discounts if paid in advance.

Visit www.kirkleeslightrailway.com for details of operating times.

Greenhead Park Railway:

The miniature railway runs in Greenhead Park, operated by the Huddersfield Society of Model Engineers (HSME).

The Society also operates the Huddersfield Scale Model Boating; Huddersfield Ride on Railways; Huddersfield Remote Controlled Trucks; Huddersfield Model 4x4 Rock Crawlers and Huddersfield “G” Gauge 45mm Railways. There are also open days at nearby Highfields.

The railway operates themed events, including one at Halloween.

Visit www.huddersfield-sme.com for details of open days.

Ravensprings Park, Brighouse:

The Brighouse and Halifax Model Engineers run the monthly open days on selected Sundays (mainly the second in a month) from April to October, providing rides on two different railway tracks of the Cawcliffe Road park.

​Open days for the rest of 2018 as follows: 8 July; 12 August; 9 September; 14 October from 1.30pm-5pm.

Entry is adults £3, children £2, concessions £2 ride for free all afternoon (cash only). Visit: www.bhme.co.uk

Royds Park mini-railway, Cleckheaton:

Run by the Spenborough Model and Experimental Engineers, the next trains will be on July 8, and July 22, July 25, August 1 and August 8 1-4pm. It is based at Royds Park on the A638 Bradford Road, BD19 5LL.

Visit www.roydsparkrailway.co.uk for more details.

Miniature Railway at Thornes Park, Wakefield:

The miniature railway track in Thornes Park has been in operation for over 50 years and is run on a not for profit basis by the Wakefield Society of Model and Experimental Engineers.

It’s based at Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QE. It operates most summer weekends. The railway is situated by the Adventure Playground in Thornes Park near Thornes Park Athletics Stadium and fares stand at 50p per passenger.

Visit www.facebook.com/pg/Thornes-Park-Miniature-Railway-283775271638201/about/ for details.

Tingley mini-rail:

The West Riding Small Locomotive Society open the mini-railway every Sunday 1.30pm to 4.30pm from April to September.

It is based at Bradford Road, Tingley, Wakefield, WF3 1SD.

Visit www.westridingsmalllocomotivessociety.20m.com for details.