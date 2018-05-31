Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are plenty of community events planned in our towns and villages this June.

From community galas to sheepdog trials, there there’s something for all ages in and around Huddersfield.

Many of the events are organised by volunteers and community groups and aim to make Huddersfield a diverse, vibrant and active town.

Here’s a guide to what’s on this month by date order.

Sunday June 3:

The Mining Museum’s 30th Birthday Celebrations - Big Miners’ Picnic and entertainments.

National Coal Mining Museum for England, Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton, Wakefield.

Take your own picnic for the Big Miners’ Picnic or buy one from the cafe and join the fun, with live music, entertainment and family friendly activities all day.

Doggy Dash For Life 2018, Beaumont Park

10.30am, pre-registration recommended via Active.com or via doggydashforlife@gmail.com.

Classic Car Rally, 11am, Oakwell Hall, Nutter Lane, Birstall, Batley.

Free event organised by the Yorkshire Rover Club. Admire the shining lines of a wide range of classic cars set out on the front lawn of the Hall.

Friday June 8:

Inspired Huddersfield 2018 - a two week festival of art, design and architecture.

University Of Huddersfield, Queensgate Campus.

Runs from June 8 to June 22 with activities and events include a graduate fashion show; a fashion and textile taster day; and launch of Temporary Contemporary, a joint art project between the university, Queensgate Market and Kirklees Council; a costume show and many more.

Visit inspiredhuddersfield.co.uk for a full programme.

Saturday June 9:

Honley Show

Saturday June 9 - 8.30am - 5.30pm, Honley Show returns with all things farming and agriculture at Roebuck and Holmes Farnley Mill, Moor Lane, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Fire Station Emergency Services Day

From 11am, at Huddersfield Fire Station, Outcote Bank, Huddersfield, HD1 2JT

Admission is free and there’s fun for all the family with Fire Service displays, children’s rides and trampolines, refreshments, stalls and much more.

Sounds of Summer in Greenhead Park

2pm, Greenhead Park, Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

Free - collection for Friends of Greenhead Park will take place. The Friends of Greenhead Park 2018 season of free summer afternoon band concerts which run during the summer. Includes young musicians from Musica Batley Wind Band and Musica Holme Valley Big Band and Intermediate Wind Band. Visitors advised to take their own folding chairs or rugs.

Sunday 10 June 2018:

Sundown Swing at Beaumont Park

2pm, Beaumont Park Cafe and Visitor Centre, Beaumont Park, Beaumont Park Road. Listen to the live bands at the Bandstand. Refreshments available.

A Night at the Proms

6pm, Skelmanthorpe Cricket Club, Lidgett Lane, Skelmanthorpe. Skelmanthorpe Band with special guest Sarah Ogden. Bar and bbq available. Tickets £6 (under 12s free) - available on the night.

Thursday 14 June 2018

Holmfirth Arts Festival 2018

Various venues in Holmfirth. A sparkling programme of music, theatre, comedy, exhibitions, workshops and new commissions, preceded by an extensive community engagement programme.

Sunday June 17

Tolson Tours

2.30pm, at Tolson Memorial Museum, Wakefield Road, Dalton. Join a free guided tour of Tolson Museum and discover the fascinating history of the people who lived and worked there.

Monday June 18

Kirklees Refugee Week, June 18-24

Refugee Week takes place every year across the world in the week around World Refugee Day on June 20. Locally, there will be a Football Tournament and Family Fun Day on Saturday June 23 at Leeds Road Sports Complex; and a LAB Speak Up Open Day on Monday June 25, 1.30pm - 4.30pm, at 48 Byram Arcade, Westgate. It’s aimed at improving confidence and language skills through drama, role play and ESOL techniques.

Thursday June 21

Now or Never - big top circus spectacle in Greenhead Park

7pm, Greenhead Park, Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Also on Friday June 22, 7pm and Saturday June 23, 7pm.

Under a star studded big top Circus Tsuica a vibrant band of international acrobats and musicians invite you to share in their circus spectacle.

In this haven of fun, the circus artists invite young and old to leave their differences outside the tent, to dream and simply enjoy being together.

Join in the feast as acrobats and musicians mingle, make and share pancakes before launching into an exhilarating fanfare of music and circus. And then watch as they fly, fling and swing across their beautiful tent on Cyr wheels, trick bicycles, trampolines and seesaws to the thundering sound of brass.

Friday 22 June 2018

Harden Moss Sheepdog Trials 2018

A three-day event starting at 9am, Harden Moss Sheepdog Trials Site, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.

Adults £5 under 16’s free of charge, from 9am-6pm.

Friday is mainly dog heats throughout the day. Saturday will have a shearing demonstration and the Fell Race. There will be various stalls including cakes, tombola and gifts.

Sunday will consist of dog heats along with shearing completion and sheep show. There will be a display of Vintage tractors and a tractor run will be held on the Sunday leaving at approx midday. The Skelmanthorpe Brass Band will be playing during the afternoon.

Saturday June 23

Nookstock Music Festival

3pm, The Nook Brewhouse, 3A, Victoria Square, Holmfirth, HD9 2DN

Runs on June 23-24 the Nook will be staging it’s first ever music festival, with two days of great music and great beer. Live music between 3pm and 12am Saturday and 3pm and 9pm Sunday.

Kirkwood Hospice Midnight Memory Walk 2018

Leaves from the Oastler Building, University Of Huddersfield, Queensgate.

(Image: Mark Flynn)

A night to remember loved ones at the six or ten mile fundraising walk for Kirkwood Hospice.

To register online visitwww.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/how-you-can-help/events/midnight-memory-walk or call 01484 557911

Entry is adults £17, children (16 and under) £10, dogs £5.

Family fun-day, Elland Lane Children’s Treat

At the football club, Old Earth, Lower Edge Road, Elland, from 11am-4pm. Includes go-karts, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, toddler play park, stalls and more.

Sunday 24 June 2018

Ravensknowle Children’s Gala 2018

From midday at Ravensknowle Park, Wakefield Road, Dalton.

Attraction include stalls and sideshows, entertainments arena, trade stalls, and a motor show.

Saturday June 30

Lindley Carnival 2018

Events throughout Lindley includes games, rides, food stalls, a musical treat this with the Lindley Junior School choir performing as well as Lindley Infant School Choir.

The theme this year will be celebrating musical talent in Lindley and Armed Forces Day.

Linthwaite Leadboilers Festival

2pm, various locations.

A new festival for Linthwaite.

The volunteers from “Pride in Linthwaite” host a new annual village event in the field at the top of Hoyle Ing, off Causeway Side.

It will have craft stalls, food and drink, activities, a dog show and local business tug of war competition, an outside bar and live bands into the early evening. Visit www.facebook.com/Linthwaite-Leadboilers-Festival-2018-292455014576476/ for details.