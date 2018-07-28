Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re looking for something to do this summer then we’ve compiled a guide to events for all.

They will take place in and around Huddersfield this August and range from free days out to events with admission prices and from volunteer-events to community galas.

FOR FAMILIES:

Summer Holiday Activity Days at the Tolson Museum, Wednesday August 1 and 15, 12-4pm:

Join museum staff for a Roman Holiday and find out what the Romans have done for us. There will be a range of Roman crafts to try including making mosaics and an Emperor’s wreath. Learn how to make a siege engine, handle some genuine Roman artifacts, hear how Roman clothing was made and try on a toga. It’s £2 per child, no booking required.

Drop-in family art day, Huddersfield Art Gallery, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield, Thursday August 9:

Try out something new at our drop-in art and craft sessions, something a little different to spark the interest of both parents and children. Also on Thursday August 23 - 1pm - 3pm, £2 per child.

Saturday SCRAPtastic, Huddersfield Art Gallery, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield, 11am:

Recycling crafts for all the family! Join fairandfunky at the gallery for a monthly SCRAPtastic session on the second Saturday of the month. Suitable for children aged 3-12 years. Parents are expected to stay with their children as they craft. Sessions on Saturday August 11 - 11am - 1pm, £3.50 per child.

FOR ALL AGES:

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend, Saturday 4 – Sunday 5 August, Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge:

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend returns for a staggering 35th year. The event is a celebration of all things classic cars with more than 600 cars, motorcycles, military and commercial vehicles on display throughout the weekend. Family Ticket £10 (up to 2 adults and 3 children), adults £5, children £2.

http://www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk/index.html

Kirklees Summer Show 2018 - Flower, Vegetable and Handicraft Show, Greenhead Park, Trinity Street, Saturday August 11 - 12.30pm - 5pm:

The Show is back in Greenhead Park with amazing displays of flowers, vegetables and crafts, there’ll be lots of stalls and activities for all the family. It includes the Yorkshire Gladiolus Society Early Show and the Huddersfield Allotments and Gardens Federation Show. There are also open classes for vegetables, flowers, domestic (baking, preserves, beer and wine), floral art and a handicrafts section.

The awards ceremony will take place at 4.30pm. Free (Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult)

Brooklands Vintage Car Show and Family Fun Day, Sunday August 19 - 10am:

Brooklands Nursery, Totties Lane, Holmfirth, HD9 1UJ, adults £5, seniors £3, children under 10 free. A fun packed day out for all the family with lots of exhibits and entertainment. Last year raised £15,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Visit http://www.brooklandsnurseries.co.uk/car-shows for more details.

Marshfest, Saturday 25 August 2018:

Marshfest in association with We Shall Overcome returns slightly later this year for the August Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 and promises to be even bigger and better.

The family festival only costs a fiver for the day and features fantastic local original, tribute and cover bands from all genres of music.

It’s in aid of the Welcome Centre.

OUTDOORS:

Emley Show: Saturday 4 August:

Saturday August 4, Factory Farm, Emley Moor, Huddersfield, HD8 9TE, from 9am until 5pm.

It’s back to celebrate the best in agriculture and rural life.

Walking with the First Harvest, Wednesday 1 August, 1pm, Victoria Tower, Lumb Lane, Almondbury:

Free. Meet on the top car park on Castle Hill. Join the Castle Hill Ranger on a 6 mile walk on Lughnasadh (pronouced loo’nass’ah) which is traditionally one of the first harvest festivals and is connected with the reaping of first corn, therefore a festival of celebrating Mother Earth and the abundance of nature.

The walk is free and walkers are advised there will be some slopes, rough terrain and a number of step-over stiles on all the walks. Meet on the top car park on Castle Hill. Sorry, no dogs except assistance dogs. All children must be accompanied. Booking is essential. Tel: 07870 570914

Tunnel boat trip and walk, Marsden, Sunday 5 August:

Take a boat trip all the way through Britain’s longest, highest and deepest canal tunnel and a fairly strenuous 5 mile guided walk over the moors. Run in partnership with the Canal & Rivers Trust.

Meet at Standedge Tunnel visitor centre in Marsden. Attendees are advised to wear suitable footwear and take a packed lunch. Sunday 5 August 2018 - 9:45am - 3:30pm, Please call 01484 844298 to book - £22.50p.

Nordic Walk, Thursday August 9, 10.30am-12pm:

Victoria Tower, Lumb Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Free, Nordic Walking is one of the most sociable and effective exercise techniques around. It is suitable for everyone and the loan of Nordic poles is free for each walker. Join us at Castle Hill every month.

Also on Thursday 23 August at the same time.

Ascents of Wainhouse Tower, Monday August, 27 11am – 4pm:

Climb the 403 steps of the internal spiral staircase to take in the fantastic views across Yorkshire from this fabulously ornate 77-metre-high Victorian chimney! Closed to the public for most of the year, this is the last chance for visitors to climb this stunning historical folly in 2018.

Wainhouse Tower, Halifax. Adults £3, children £2, family ticket £10 (2 adults and 2 children). It’s the last ascent at 3.30pm. Visit https:// www.visitcalderdale.com/ascents-of-wainhouse-tower

FOOD & DRINK:

Magic Rock Food And Drink Festival 2018, Sunday August 5:

Magic Rock Tap’s annual food and drink festival is back from midday featuring the Magic Rock Street Food Award winners of 2017.

There will be ParmStar, The Blue Caribou Canteen and What’s Your Beef and special guests including Dark Woods Coffee, The Unusual Chutney Company and The Handmade Bakery, plus live music.

Stirley Farm Food Festival 2018, Saturday August 18 - 11am - 9pm:

Stirley Community Farm, Stirley Hill, Almondbury, Huddersfield, HD4 6TU

See how the farm is growing and whats growing on it and be tempted by some delicious farm food!

This event is a drop in event and free of charge and includes stalls from local producers, veg from the farm available to eat, cookery demonstrations, crafts local to the area, kids activities, cocktails, wine and a beer tent and live music.

