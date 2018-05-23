Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families are gearing up for the half term holidays.

And for those not jetting off or packing the car up to go on holiday, here’s a selection of events in Huddersfield or within travelling distance that may help keep children entertained.

All week at Kirklees Libraries:

Family storywalks are a great way to get outdoors, stay healthy and enjoy books and reading at the same time and the events this half term will have a circus theme.

They take place as follows:

Tuesday 29 May 2018 - 10:30am - 12:00pm, Golcar Library, 12-14, Town End, Golcar.

Tuesday 29 May 2018 - 2:00pm - 3:30pm, The Greenwood Centre, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

Wednesday 30 May 2018 - 2:30pm - 4:00pm, Skelmanthorpe Community Library, 24, Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe.

Thursday 31 May 2018 - 10:30am, Holmfirth Library, 47, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

Thursday 31 May 2018 - 1:30pm, Kirkheaton Library, Kirkheaton Community Centre, Fields Rise, Kirkheaton.

May 31, Children’s Floristry Class, 2pm at Colne Valley Garden Centre:

With the help of the florists, children can design their own flower arrangement to take home.

Due to the popularity of previous sessions participants needs to book. Tickets are £3.50 per child and are available to book on 01484656164 or call in store. Payment on booking please and adult supervision is required at all times.

Visit www.facebook.com/ColneValleyGardenCentre/ for details.

Funfair at Greenhead Park

International Funfairs return with the Huddersfield Beach themed event which runs from Saturday May 26 to Sunday June 3 from 1-8pm. Unlimited rides are £7.99.

All week at Eureka! the children’s museum, Halifax:

Among the activities are Superhero Tales, where you can create a superhero; a pop-up Spark gallery with Minecraft taster sessions and a visit from Brave Boy Billy - a ground-breaking augmented reality sculpture by artist Jason Wilsher-Mills.

Visit / www.eureka.org.uk/whats-on/events/ for details.

June 3, Junior Parkrun, 9am at the Tolson Museum:

Junior parkrun is a 2k run for children aged between 4 and 14. They are open to all, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. Please register before your first run at http://www.parkrun.org.uk/tolson-juniors/

Cannon Hall Farm Unicorn Festival:

The farm is hosting a week-long festival where children are invited to help Sparkle the Unicorn find her magic by completing a series of challenges to help restore it alongside the Wood Wizard, Fairy Unicorn and Sparkle Hosts.

The festival opens on May 26 and runs until June 3. The farm will be open from 9am to 6.30pm during the festival and customers can stay all day.

Tickets can be bought online for £9.95 per person, which includes the festival and admission to the farm. Tickets bought at the gate are £14.95. Under twos are free.

National Science and Media Museum, Bradford:

A series of events from live family shows to creating animation and inventing a sonic spinner.

Visit www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/whats-on/may-half-term-see-hear-think for details.

Free half-term activities, Orange Box, Halifax: Tuesday, May 29, until Friday, June 1

Kids can try everything from karaoke and ping pong to drama and skating at weekday afternoons in this centre for young people. Doors are open from 2pm until 4pm – with an additional drop-in, staffed by youth workers, from 3.30pm until 5.45pm. For details visit orangeboxhalifax.org The Orange Box has a roof top skate park, recording studio, bouldering tunnel and performance spaces.

National Railway Museum:

Family activities from science shows to experimenting with magnetic-powered travel are planned.

From learning about high-speed levitating trains to exploring the future of the railway, and interactive science shows and story-time for under 6s, there are events planned from May 26-June 4.

For information visit: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/may-half-term

All week at Kershaw’s Garden Centre, Halifax Road, Brighouse:

Get your little ones growing with a series of events at the garden centre as follows:

Sat 26th, Sun 27th, Mon 28th 10am-4pm Drop in to plant Sunflowers & Runner Beans.

Tues 29th 10am-12noon Grass Heads Wed 30th 10am-12noon Cress Heads

Thurs 31st 10-12noon Rock Painting Fri 1st 10am-12noon Fathers Day Crafts

Sat 2nd & Sun 3rd 10am-4pm Drop in to plant Nasturtiums & Pumpkins

There will be a small charge for materials.

Touring puppet show in Dewsbury and Batley:

Creative Scene presents Oskar’s Amazing Adventure which is suitable for children under 8 and their families and tells the tale of Oskar leaving his home in the Alps and his search for friendship.

This exciting show has music, puppets, theatre, actions and songs and a healthy dose of silliness, plus there is a chance for youngsters to interact with puppets.

Creative Scene brings you this magical family tale performed by Theatre Fideri Fidera.

The play will be performed at Northorpe Barn in Mirfield: Batley Bulldogs RLFC in Batley; Thornhill Sports and Community Centre; Healey Community Centre in Batley and Birstall Community Centre. More details at www.creativescene.org.uk

It’s 50 minutes long, tickets are £4 or £13 for a family ticket (4 people).