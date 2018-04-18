The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of people are expected to join Marsden Cuckoo Day events this weekend.

The annual event, which heralds the return of the cuckoo with spring, takes place throughout the village.

According to legend, villagers tried to capture the small bird in order to try keep good weather (spring) that they thought it brought. They tried to build an extra part of wall to box it in but the bird flew away.

Featuring artistic workshops, an all-day craft fair, a village procession with a giant cuckoo and live music, the event starts on Friday April 20.

Friday attractions include the Cuckoo Walk, organised by the National Trust. Meet outside the Mechanics Hall to join at 6.15pm.

This is followed by the Black Joak Folk Night at Marsden British Legion from 8pm.

The following day, Saturday, April 21, throughout the village there will be plant stalls, children’s rides, vintage engines and classic vehicles; face painting and donkey rides.

At 11am at Marsden Library there is a cuckoo-making workshop ahead of the parade and at the same time, the opening performance outside the Mechanics Hall is held.

There will be musical performances at venues such as the Mechanics, United Church, Wessen Court and New Inn throughout the day.

At noon at Marsden Park there will be fun and games for all the family.

The Grand Cuckoo Procession, led by Marsden Silver Band, leaves Wessen Court at 3pm, and parades through the village centre before returning back to Wessen Court.

There is a duck race at Mellor Bridge at 4pm. You can buy a ticket for a duck all day.

And at 8pm there is live music at the Mechanics Hall. Tickets are £6 (£4 for concessions). On the line-up is Shamus OBlivion and the Megadeath Morrismen supported by Peddlars’ Dyn.

There are no trains running to Marsden this weekend due to engineering works to extend the platform and do work to Standedge aqueduct.

Buses from Huddersfield to Marsden are: 183/184/185 all Driving: Parking is available at the car park at the Old Goods Yard near to Marsden railway station.